Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1678

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1678

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

303

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, KEEFER, HUGHES, BAKER,

BROOKS, BROWN, COMITTA, COSTA, CULVER, FARRY, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, KANE, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, PICOZZI,

ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND J. WARD,

MAY 4, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 4, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of May 10 through 16, 2026, as "National

Police Week" and designating May 4, 2026, as "Police

Officers' Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Since the beginning of law enforcement within this

Commonwealth, hundreds of police officers have made the ultimate

sacrifice while in the line of duty; and

WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes five brave law enforcement

officers who died in the line of duty in 2025, including

Patrolman Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police

Department, End of Watch February 22, 2025; Detective Mark Baker

of the Northern York County Regional Police Department, End of

Watch September 17, 2025; Detective Sergeant Cody Becker of the

Northern York County Regional Police Department, End of Watch

September 17, 2025; Detective Isaiah Emenheiser of the Northern

York County Regional Police Department, End of Watch September

17, 2025; and Officer Andy Chan of the Philadelphia Police

Department, End of Watch December 2, 2025; and

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