Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1678
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1678
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
303
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, KEEFER, HUGHES, BAKER,
BROOKS, BROWN, COMITTA, COSTA, CULVER, FARRY, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, KANE, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO, PICOZZI,
ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND J. WARD,
MAY 4, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 4, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of May 10 through 16, 2026, as "National
Police Week" and designating May 4, 2026, as "Police
Officers' Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Since the beginning of law enforcement within this
Commonwealth, hundreds of police officers have made the ultimate
sacrifice while in the line of duty; and
WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes five brave law enforcement
officers who died in the line of duty in 2025, including
Patrolman Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police
Department, End of Watch February 22, 2025; Detective Mark Baker
of the Northern York County Regional Police Department, End of
Watch September 17, 2025; Detective Sergeant Cody Becker of the
Northern York County Regional Police Department, End of Watch
September 17, 2025; Detective Isaiah Emenheiser of the Northern
York County Regional Police Department, End of Watch September
17, 2025; and Officer Andy Chan of the Philadelphia Police
Department, End of Watch December 2, 2025; and
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