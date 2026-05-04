Senate Resolution 297 Printer's Number 1676
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - States must modernize and expand the transmission capacity of
our utility infrastructure in a way that is responsive to the
needs and demands of future economic growth and that of the
residents of the respective states; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the creation of an interstate
compact to allow for a competitive electric transmission market
to flourish in the best interest of the electric ratepayer and
the economy in general; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate also urge that the interstate
compact include various principles and policies, including:
(1) Uniform applicability to all electric generation
methods.
(2) Allocation of costs holistically to all
beneficiaries without targeting specific industries.
(3) Equal applicability of the compact to all states
that enter into the compact.
(4) Uniformity of siting and certification processes.
(5) Streamlining of permits and reviews for adopting
innovative grid-enhancing technologies.
(6) Opening the bidding process to interstate projects.
(7) Eliminating double permitting.
(8) Prioritizing the designation of colocation
superhighways for streamlined permitting and coordinated
infrastructure development when possible;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the Governor and the commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public
Utility Commission.
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