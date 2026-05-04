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Senate Resolution 297 Printer's Number 1676

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - States must modernize and expand the transmission capacity of

our utility infrastructure in a way that is responsive to the

needs and demands of future economic growth and that of the

residents of the respective states; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the creation of an interstate

compact to allow for a competitive electric transmission market

to flourish in the best interest of the electric ratepayer and

the economy in general; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate also urge that the interstate

compact include various principles and policies, including:

(1) Uniform applicability to all electric generation

methods.

(2) Allocation of costs holistically to all

beneficiaries without targeting specific industries.

(3) Equal applicability of the compact to all states

that enter into the compact.

(4) Uniformity of siting and certification processes.

(5) Streamlining of permits and reviews for adopting

innovative grid-enhancing technologies.

(6) Opening the bidding process to interstate projects.

(7) Eliminating double permitting.

(8) Prioritizing the designation of colocation

superhighways for streamlined permitting and coordinated

infrastructure development when possible;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the Governor and the commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public

Utility Commission.

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Senate Resolution 297 Printer's Number 1676

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