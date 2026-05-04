Senate Bill 1324 Printer's Number 1679
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - porches, garages, roofs, siding, insulation, solar energy
systems, security systems, flooring, patios, fences,
gazebos, sheds, cabanas, landscaping of a type that is
not excluded under paragraph (2)(vi), tree care service
of a type that is not excluded under paragraph (2)(vi),
painting, doors and windows and waterproofing.
(iii) Without regard to affixation, the installation
of central heating, air conditioning, storm windows or
awnings.
(2) The term does not include:
(i) The construction of a new home.
(ii) The sale of goods or materials by a seller who
neither arranges to nor performs, directly or indirectly,
any work or labor in connection with the installation or
application of the goods or materials.
(iii) The sale of services furnished for commercial
or business use or for resale, if the service takes place
somewhere other than at a private residence.
(iv) The sale of appliances, including stoves,
refrigerators, freezers, room air conditioners and others
which are designed for and are easily removable from the
premises without material alteration.
(v) Any work performed without compensation by the
owner of the owner's private residence or residential
rental property.
(vi) Any work performed by a landscaper certified by
the Department of Agriculture under the act of December
16, 1992 (P.L.1228, No.162), known as the Plant Pest Act,
except to the extent that the work involves any of the
following at a private residence:
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