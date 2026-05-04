Senate Bill 1324 Printer's Number 1679

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - porches, garages, roofs, siding, insulation, solar energy

systems, security systems, flooring, patios, fences,

gazebos, sheds, cabanas, landscaping of a type that is

not excluded under paragraph (2)(vi), tree care service

of a type that is not excluded under paragraph (2)(vi),

painting, doors and windows and waterproofing.

(iii) Without regard to affixation, the installation

of central heating, air conditioning, storm windows or

awnings.

(2) The term does not include:

(i) The construction of a new home.

(ii) The sale of goods or materials by a seller who

neither arranges to nor performs, directly or indirectly,

any work or labor in connection with the installation or

application of the goods or materials.

(iii) The sale of services furnished for commercial

or business use or for resale, if the service takes place

somewhere other than at a private residence.

(iv) The sale of appliances, including stoves,

refrigerators, freezers, room air conditioners and others

which are designed for and are easily removable from the

premises without material alteration.

(v) Any work performed without compensation by the

owner of the owner's private residence or residential

rental property.

(vi) Any work performed by a landscaper certified by

the Department of Agriculture under the act of December

16, 1992 (P.L.1228, No.162), known as the Plant Pest Act,

except to the extent that the work involves any of the

following at a private residence:

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