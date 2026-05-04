Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,095 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1324 Printer's Number 1679

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - porches, garages, roofs, siding, insulation, solar energy

systems, security systems, flooring, patios, fences,

gazebos, sheds, cabanas, landscaping of a type that is

not excluded under paragraph (2)(vi), tree care service

of a type that is not excluded under paragraph (2)(vi),

painting, doors and windows and waterproofing.

(iii) Without regard to affixation, the installation

of central heating, air conditioning, storm windows or

awnings.

(2) The term does not include:

(i) The construction of a new home.

(ii) The sale of goods or materials by a seller who

neither arranges to nor performs, directly or indirectly,

any work or labor in connection with the installation or

application of the goods or materials.

(iii) The sale of services furnished for commercial

or business use or for resale, if the service takes place

somewhere other than at a private residence.

(iv) The sale of appliances, including stoves,

refrigerators, freezers, room air conditioners and others

which are designed for and are easily removable from the

premises without material alteration.

(v) Any work performed without compensation by the

owner of the owner's private residence or residential

rental property.

(vi) Any work performed by a landscaper certified by

the Department of Agriculture under the act of December

16, 1992 (P.L.1228, No.162), known as the Plant Pest Act,

except to the extent that the work involves any of the

following at a private residence:

20260SB1324PN1679 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1324 Printer's Number 1679

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.