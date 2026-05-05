SealPath Grows 70% in Q1 2026, Driven by Asia Expansion

SealPath reports 70% growth in Q1 2026 and strengthens its position in data-centric security, supported by major international awards

Strong growth in Asia, <1% churn rate, and new AI-driven data protection capabilities reinforce SealPath’s leadership in data-centric security.

The combination of strong international growth, high customer retention and AI-driven innovation positions us as a leading European player in data-centric security” — Luis Ángel del Valle, CEO of SealPath

MADRID, SPAIN, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SealPath, a specialist in data-centric security, has closed the first quarter of 2026 with 70% growth across its international markets, a figure that confirms the consolidation of its global strategy and reinforces the leadership of its technology in an increasingly demanding cybersecurity market.

This progress has been particularly notable in Asia, where the company recorded growth in excess of 150%, driven by rising demand for intellectual property protection and data sovereignty solutions in countries such as Korea and Japan. During the quarter, SealPath onboarded new sales in more than 10 countries, while its renewal rate remained at excellent levels with a churn rate below 1%, a metric that reflects strong customer loyalty and a high level of satisfaction with the solution.

Automatic protection and support for industrial environments

On the technology front, SealPath has rolled out significant innovations focused on automated information protection. Highlights of the quarter include a new generation of automatic repository protection delivering up to 10x performance improvements over the current solution, along with dynamic folder protection on file servers, synchronized in real time with NTFS permissions. The company has also added support for the latest 2D and 3D CAD software, including AutoDesk AutoCAD 2026 and Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks 2026, a critical capability for the protection, traceability and control of files in industrial and advanced manufacturing environments.

European digital sovereignty, AI-accelerated R&D and industry recognition

SealPath continues to invest in a dual SaaS and On-Premises model, a key strategy to guarantee European digital sovereignty in the field of data-centric security. To accelerate its innovation capacity, the R&D team has grown by more than 30%, integrating generative and agentic AI into the development process, which has significantly increased team performance and the pace at which new functionalities are released. This momentum has been accompanied by industry recognition: SealPath has been awarded Best Data Protection Solution at the Globee Awards 2026 and has been named a finalist at the SC Awards Europe 2026 in the categories of data-centric security and data leak prevention.

“The first quarter of 2026 confirms that we are on the right track,” says Luis Ángel del Valle, CEO of SealPath. “The combination of strong international growth, a highly loyal customer base, and an innovation pace accelerated by AI positions us as a leading European player in data-centric security, able to respond with agility to the regulatory, industrial and data sovereignty demands that are shaping the 2026 agenda.”

About SealPath

SealPath is a European company specialized in data-centric security. Its technology protects, controls and audits sensitive information wherever it travels, both inside and outside the organization. Its solutions, available in SaaS and On-Premises modalities, are used by companies across the industrial, healthcare, financial, legal and public administration sectors in more than 30 countries.

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