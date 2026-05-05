Talview Launches the Assessment Intelligence Operations Platform (AIOP)

Talview launches AIOP, an agentic AI platform redefining exam security with proactive threat intelligence against deepfakes, proxy fraud, and AI cheating.

The proctoring industry has been solving the wrong problem. Watching a candidate and flagging moments won’t stop organized fraud, deepfakes, or AI-assisted cheating. AIOP was built for this reality.” — Sanjoe, CEO, Talview

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry's first agentic AI platform that treats exam and interview security as an intelligence operation, not a monitoring task

Deepfake impersonation, proxy test-taking syndicates, AI-assisted cheating, and content leaks have moved from edge cases to everyday threats. Traditional proctoring — built for a world of session-by-session monitoring — was never designed to handle this.

Today, Talview, a G2 Leader across 43 categories and trusted by organizations including KPMG, Comcast, UNICEF, and GSK, announces the Assessment Intelligence Operations Platform (AIOP) — a shift from reactive monitoring to proactive, agentic threat intelligence.

Beyond Monitoring: An Intelligence-First Approach

AIOP is not a better version of traditional proctoring. It’s a different category entirely.

Where legacy platforms watch one session at a time, AIOP continuously maps relationships between candidates, sessions, behavioral events, and risk signals — building intelligence that spans programs, geographies, and time.

It draws on techniques from:

Cybersecurity (real-time threat correlation)

Finance (predictive risk modeling)

Defense (graph-based network analysis) to surface threats before, during, and after an exam.

The result: fewer false alerts, higher-confidence detections, and security that doesn’t stop when a session ends.

Built on Talview's 7-Layer Security Framework

AIOP operates across seven distinct signal layers, each contributing to a unified threat picture:

Identity Verification — Multi-factor authentication to block impersonation before it starts

Primary Camera Behavior — Real-time analysis of candidate actions and anomalies

Secondary Camera Scan — 360-degree environmental awareness to detect unauthorized resources

Device Lockdown — Prevents unauthorized software, browser access, or external tools

Interview Content Feed — Deep analysis of interaction patterns with Ivy, Talview's AI Interviewer

Audio Stream Analysis — Detects hidden prompts, unauthorized communication, and coaching

Digital Footprint — Cross-session data analysis to identify systemic and coordinated risk

End-to-End Assessment Intelligence

Pre-Exam: Predict threats before the test begins

AIOP builds longitudinal risk profiles and detects suspicious candidate clusters and shared digital footprints. Administrators can flag high-risk candidates in advance — eliminating blind spots that large-scale testing programs consistently struggle with.

Real-Time: Cut through noise. Act on what matters

Multi-layer signal fusion filters out false positives and surfaces only high-confidence threats. A unified operator dashboard prioritizes critical incidents so teams can act immediately — without drowning in alerts.

Post-Exam: Expose what session-level tools miss

Graph-based analysis connects the dots across candidates and cohorts to detect collusion rings, proxy networks, and content leak patterns. Every cycle ends with stronger defenses for the next.

Traditional Proctoring vs. AIOP

Traditional proctoring monitors one session at a time, while AIOP builds intelligence across sessions and cohorts.

Traditional systems react to violations as they occur; AIOP predicts and flags risk before the exam even begins.

Data in legacy systems is stored in disconnected silos, whereas AIOP creates a unified intelligence layer spanning all programs.

Traditional proctoring often generates high volumes of false alerts, while AIOP fuses signals to produce high-confidence, low-noise output.

Security in traditional models stops at session boundaries; AIOP correlates threats across time and geography.

Finally, traditional approaches are limited to local or single-program scale, while AIOP enables global threat correlation across geographies.

Built for Organizations Where Integrity Is Mission-Critical:

Certification & Licensing Bodies

Universities & Testing Organizations

Enterprise Hiring Teams

Staffing & Recruitment Firms

Government & Public Sector Exams

Medical & Professional Boards

Secure. Compliant. Proven.

AIOP is certified under GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and WCAG 2.1 — meeting the compliance bar for the most regulated industries in the world.

It integrates:

Alvy — the world’s first patented Agentic AI Proctoring solution

Ivy — Talview’s enterprise-ready AI Interviewer

giving organizations a single, connected platform for assessments and interviews that are secure by design.

Talview is recognized as a G2 Leader in 43 categories, with 2,500+ organizations worldwide relying on it to protect the integrity of their hiring and certification programs.

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