Agriculture Day 2026

WHEREAS, agriculture plays an integral role in the success of every civilization and was instrumental to the settlement of Alaska. From farmers feeding the miners of the 1800s gold rush to the settlers of the Tanana Valley, Alaskan agricultural frontiersmen have been instrumental in the development of sustainable Alaskan communities; and

WHEREAS, the number of Alaska’s farms has steadily increased over the last three Agriculture census counts and local farmers produce approximately five percent of what we eat, use and wear daily. It is important to teach our youth the process by which foods and fibers are produced and distributed; and

WHEREAS, as a result of successful agricultural endeavors, Alaskans have the opportunity to enjoy farm fresh local produce, high quality meats, flowers, fibers, and everything from raw honey to qiviut, and Alaska’s agricultural industry supports thousands of jobs statewide and produces an estimated $90 million in food and fiber each year; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is rich in natural resources, and with continued dedication, generations of Alaskans will continue to reap the benefits of their harvest; and

WHEREAS, modern agricultural education programs offer youth across the State the benefits of a curriculum that helps cultivate future leaders, farmers, and consumers in their communities; and

WHEREAS, Alaskans have been made increasingly aware of the need to enhance the security of our in-state food supply due to floods, wildland fires, earthquakes, and supply line interruptions; and

WHEREAS, the development of new terrestrial crops, the expansion of mariculture farms, the expansion of traditional and alternative food distribution systems, the establishment of a grain reserve, and the continued cooperation between pioneer farmers and innovative partners demonstrate Alaska’s capacity to grow and diversify its agricultural sector.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 5, 2026, as:

Agriculture Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to support local agriculture by seeking out and purchasing products produced and grown in Alaska, and to appreciate the agricultural industry’s significant contributions to the well-being of the State.

Dated: May 5, 2026