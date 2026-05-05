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The Business Research Company's Mannan Oligosaccharide Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $2.76 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mannan oligosaccharide market has been experiencing notable growth as interest in prebiotics and animal nutrition continues to rise. This sector is set to expand further in the coming years, driven by evolving demands in livestock health, pet care, and nutritional supplements. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors propelling growth, major players, and regional trends shaping the future of this industry.

Steady Expansion and Market Size Outlook for the Mannan Oligosaccharide Market

Recent years have seen the mannan oligosaccharide market grow significantly, with its size projected to increase from $2.14 billion in 2025 to $2.26 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth trend stems from a broader adoption of prebiotics in animal feed, heightened awareness of gut health among livestock and pets, and the expansion of poultry and aquaculture sectors. Additionally, innovation within feed additive formulations and the growth of the functional food and nutraceutical markets have contributed to this progress.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $2.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors supporting this forecast include the increasing popularity of natural and functional feed additives, greater emphasis on animal welfare, and expansions in the pet food and livestock feed industries. Advances in feed-grade and pharma-grade mannan oligosaccharides, along with their growing use in veterinary and therapeutic applications, also play a pivotal role. Key trends anticipated to influence the market during this period encompass the rising inclusion of prebiotics in animal nutrition, demand for gut health supplements in livestock and poultry, and innovation in pharma-grade products aimed at therapeutic benefits.

Understanding Mannan Oligosaccharides and Their Role in Animal Health

Mannan oligosaccharides are complex carbohydrates naturally derived from the cell walls of yeast or certain plants. Their primary value lies in their prebiotic properties, which encourage the proliferation of beneficial gut bacteria in animals. Used as feed additives, they contribute to improved digestive health and support the immune system, ultimately enhancing overall animal growth and performance.

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Factors Fueling the Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Growth

The increasing intake of animal-based nutritional products is a major driver of the mannan oligosaccharide market. These products, which include foods and supplements derived from animal sources, provide essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals important for human consumption. As consumers grow more health-conscious and seek protein-rich diets, demand for these animal-based products rises. This, in turn, boosts the use of mannan oligosaccharides since they support gut health, improve nutrient absorption, and reinforce immune defenses in animals, leading to better growth and productivity. For example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in March 2025 showed a 2.3% increase in per capita meat and poultry consumption compared to 2023, indicating heightened animal protein intake and underpinning market growth.

Growing Popularity of Dietary Supplements Spurs Demand in the Mannan Oligosaccharide Market

Another important factor driving market expansion is the rising demand for dietary supplements, which are designed to complement diets by providing essential nutrients that may be lacking. With greater health awareness and efforts toward disease prevention, consumers are increasingly turning to supplements that enhance immunity, energy, and overall wellness. Mannan oligosaccharides play a significant role here by acting as prebiotics that promote beneficial gut bacteria, thereby aiding digestion, boosting immune health, and maintaining a balanced gut flora. For instance, according to a report by Nutrition Integrated released in January 2024, the variety of clear protein powder products in Europe surged by 159% since January 2022. Additionally, Amazon sales figures for clear protein powders in the UK jumped 216% in 2023 compared to 2022. These trends demonstrate the growing appetite for dietary supplements, which supports the expansion of the mannan oligosaccharide market.

Regional Overview and Growth Opportunities in the Mannan Oligosaccharide Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the mannan oligosaccharide market, benefiting from well-established livestock and pet care industries. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing animal agriculture activities and rising awareness of animal health. The market report covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough global perspective on market developments.

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