Brighter Signals Raises €1.6M for Smart Sensors

Founders of Brighter Signals

Funding to advance sensor technology for cars and robots

Our sensors produce a level of physical insight that traditional systems simply can’t capture.” — Andrew Klein, CEO of Brighter Signals

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brighter Signals B.V., a developer of patented fabric-based sensing technology for automotive and robotics applications, today announced €1.6 million in new funding from venture capital funds, public innovation programs, and strategic lenders.

The financing round includes equity investment from Wake Up Capital, an impact-focused venture capital firm, and ELOKON Ventures, the venture arm of the Germany-based ELOKON Group. The round also includes regional funding from Innovatiefonds Noord-Holland as well as a Eurostars grant co-funded by the Dutch Enterprise Agency (RVO.).

Brighter Signals has developed a new class of flexible, fabric-based tactile sensors that enable machines and objects to perceive pressure, presence, and proximity with unprecedented resolution. The technology is designed to unlock safer and more intelligent automotive systems and enable new levels of dexterity in industrial and humanoid robotics. The company’s technology enables vehicles to better understand who and what is in a seat—improving critical safety systems such as airbag deployment and enhancing occupant comfort—while giving robots the ability to sense and respond to physical interaction.

Andrew Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of Brighter Signals, commented:

“Our sensors produce a level of physical insight that traditional systems simply can’t capture. This funding allows us to scale both the hardware and the algorithms needed to turn that data into safer vehicles and more capable machines.”

The company is currently engaged in more than a dozen proof-of-concept programs with leading global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, reflecting strong demand for next-generation sensing solutions.

Andrew Parish, Partner at Wake Up Capital, said:

“Airbags were designed for male drivers. In a crash, women and children are disproportionately at risk from the very systems meant to protect them. Brighter Signals' fabric sensors change that, enabling vehicles to deliver a personalised safety response for every occupant. With significant regulatory tailwinds and growing consumer demand, this is a major commercial opportunity with measurable global impact. This is exactly why WakeUp Capital is excited to support Brighter Signals."

Alexander Glasmacher, Managing Director at ELOKON Ventures, added:

“Robotics won’t be defined by how machines look—it will be defined by what they can reliably sense and touch. That’s why we believe advanced sensing is foundational to safer, more capable automation—whether it’s protecting pedestrians around forklifts, enabling smarter industrial vehicles, or powering the next wave of humanoid robotics. Brighter Signals’ technology brings a human-like sense of touch to machines, with the potential to significantly improve precision, efficiency, and—most importantly—safety in real-world environments.”

The newly secured capital will be used to advance product development, with a particular focus on enhancing the company’s proprietary data interpretation algorithms. It will also support the continued expansion and execution of active pilot programs across automotive, robotics, and industrial sectors. The company expects several of its current pilot programs to progress toward large-scale commercial deployment over the coming 12–24 months.

About Brighter Signals B.V.

Brighter Signals is a Netherlands-based deep technology company developing flexible, fabric-based pressure sensors that enable machines and objects to sense and interpret the physical world. Its solutions are designed for applications in automotive safety and comfort systems, robotics, and industrial automation.

About WakeUp Capital

Wake Up Capital is an early-stage impact venture capital fund backing companies in climate, health, and emerging technology across Europe, investing from pre-seed through Series A. The fund is supported by the European Union through the InvestEU Fund.

About ELOKON Ventures:

ELOKON Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of the ELOKON Group, an international leading provider of safety systems for forklifts and fleet management with over 30 years of experience in intralogistics. It invests in early-stage companies developing next-generation technologies in robotics, automation, and industrial innovation. Beyond capital, ELOKON Ventures supports founders with strategic expertise, industry insight, and access to a global network.

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