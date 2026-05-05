GenEmbryomics Launches XGEN PGT-X™

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenEmbryomics Limited (Sydney, Australia) announce the launch of XGEN PGT-X™ — the world’s first clinical-grade embryo-genome sequencing test at US$499 per embryo. Following its unveiling at the 23rd International Conference on Preimplantation Genetics (PGDIS 2026) in Shanghai, China, XGEN PGT-X™ is now available to qualified IVF genetics laboratories through the XGEN PGT-X™ Early Access Partner Programme.GenEmbryomics — the first to develop, and global leader in, whole-genome preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) — is taking a clear position: the era of thousands of dollars per embryo-genome tested is over. Clinical-grade comprehensive IVF embryo-genome sequencing is now affordable enough to become routine.“GenEmbryomics founded the field of IVF genomics by developing the first whole-genome PGT, PGT-WGS. We have spent years solving the next problem: why should the most complete picture of your embryo’s genome cost more than the IVF cycle itself? With XGEN PGT-X™, it no longer does,” said Dr. Nicholas Murphy, CEO at GenEmbryomics.What This Actually MeansStandard embryo screening (PGT-A) typically checks the embryo chromosome number. XGEN PGT-X™ tells you that and over 3,000 disease-associated genes that chromosomal screening was never designed to find: inherited conditions, de novo mutations, and pathogenic variants that could determine the health trajectory of the child that embryo becomes.Whole-genome embryo screening has until now been reserved for complex genetic cases and specialist PGT-M cases with appropriate genetic counselling, at prices that put it firmly out of routine reach. XGEN PGT-X™ is something that has never existed before: a complete genomic view of every embryo, for every family, as a routine part of every IVF cycle — without changing a single step of the existing laboratory workflow.A Truly Personalized IVF JourneyXGEN PGT-X™ is the first time the infrastructure exists to deliver genuinely personalized IVF at scale. Clinics can now offer families real understanding of what each embryo’s genome contains, and what it may reveal about the future health of the child born from that transfer.XGEN PGT-X™ tells IVF patients more: over 3,000 disease-associated genes — inherited conditions, de novo mutations, and data that could determine the health trajectory of the child that embryo becomes.XGEN PGT-X™ is available through accredited clinical delivery partners worldwide. Clinics wishing to offer XGEN PGT-X™ may enquire about the XGEN PGT-X™ Early Access Partner Programme at support@genembryomics.com.Early Access Partner ProgrammeXGEN PGT-X™ is launching through a structured Early Access Partner Programme. Participating IVF laboratories complete bridging validation and onboarding with GenEmbryomics before clinical offering, in line with their accreditation framework. Programme participation is by application; availability and reporting protocols vary by jurisdiction.About GenEmbryomics LimitedGenEmbryomics created the world’s first embryo-genome sequencing pipeline for clinical IVF use and coined the term PGT-WGS. Based in Australia and advised by Silverbear Capital LLC, GenEmbryomics develops and licenses XGEN PGT-X™ through qualified IVF genetics laboratory partners worldwide.Visit www.genembryomics.com for inquiries.Media ContactEmail: support@genembryomics.comWeb: www.genembryomics.com

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