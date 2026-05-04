County Housing Department launches Molokai Voluntary Deed Restriction pilot program





The County of Maui Department of Housing is launching a Molokaʻi Voluntary Deed Restriction (MVDR) pilot program that will provide eligible homeowners with grants of up to $100,000 in exchange for voluntary 25-year deed restrictions limiting the sale of properties.

To qualify, applicants must have a household income less than 140% of the County’s Area Median Income (AMI), own and occupy the property as their primary residence and own no additional residential property. The property must be located on Molokaʻi, be classified as owner-occupied under Maui County Code Chapter 3.48 and be free of other mortgages, deed restrictions and tax liens.

Funds may be used for home repairs, renovations or other eligible expenses, such as mortgage or utility payments. Those awarded grants will have 12 months from the implementation date to spend funds.

Applications will be available at www.mauicounty.gov/housing and will be accepted starting May 4, 2026. The deadline for applications to be received by the Housing department is 4 p.m. May 29, 2026.

“This program supports long-term housing affordability on Molokaʻi while expanding housing opportunities and strengthening community stability and access,” said Department of Housing Director Richard E. Mitchell.

While a property is under the deed restriction, a homeowner who chooses to sell must notify the Housing department, and the County will have the first right of refusal to purchase the property. The Department will then initiate a buy-back process and calculate the allowable sale price to ensure the property is sold to an income-qualified Maui County resident household. The deed restriction will remain in effect for the balance of the 25-year term and will continue to apply to any subsequent owner during that period.

The department anticipates that the program will serve five households, with a lottery to determine the order in which applications will be reviewed.

Applications must be dropped off or mailed to County Housing Programs Division, 2065 Main St. #108, Wailuku, HI 96793 or emailed to [email protected].

For questions, email the County Department of Housing at [email protected].

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