Waiehu golf course play delays set; other County DPR facility closures slated

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced facility impacts and closures in the Wailuku area of Central Maui. Dates and DPR facility details include the following:

• Monday, May 18, to Friday, June 12, 2026, at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course: Intermittent play delays will impact Waiehu Municipal Golf Course users during work to replace an irrigation pond liner. Large construction vehicles will be accessing the south end of the course, causing brief play delays on holes 5 and 6. Golfers playing holes 2 and 4 may also notice nearby construction activity at the irrigation pond. Irrigation will be temporarily reduced, causing the possibility for drier ground conditions.

• Saturday, May 30, 2026, at War Memorial Complex facilities: Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, Little League Fields Nos. 1-5 and the tennis courts at War Memorial Complex will be closed due to the 17th Annual Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair at the complex’s special events field.

• Monday, June 1, 2026, to December 2026, at Wells Park Complex: A portion of the Wells Park Complex – including the ball field, tennis courts Nos. 4 and 5, and the restroom building -- will be closed for improvements and maintenance. The public is asked to remain outside of construction barriers due to safety hazards. The capital improvement project and general maintenance include installing a new retaining wall, along with the removal and replacement of handrails, wall chain-link fencing, tennis court fencing and electrical pull boxes and distribution lines.

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.