Two federal services for Kona storm-impacted residents highlighted

Centers offer in-person resources; key application deadlines listed

The County of Maui Office of Recovery is highlighting and supporting two federal government disaster assistance programs designed to assist residents and business owners who suffered property damage or need financial help stemming from March’s Kona low storms. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available at recovery centers across Maui County, and individuals needing assistance are encouraged to learn about important application deadlines.

“Whether you need FEMA assistance or an SBA disaster loan, we encourage you to visit these centers,” said John Smith, Administrator of the County of Maui Office of Recovery. “These federal agencies are here in support of Maui County residents and businesses, and we want to ensure everyone is able to get the support they need.”

FEMA and SBA availability includes (hours and locations are subject to change):

• Kākoʻo Maui resource center at Maui Mall, 153 E. Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, Kahului; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

• Office of Recovery Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102, Lahaina; noon-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 14

• South Maui Community Park gym at 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays through May 29

• Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center at 90 ‘Ainoa St., Kaunakakai; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 6; time TBD May 20

• SBA standalone Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Kīhei Public Library, 35 Waimahaihai St., Kīhei; noon-7 p.m. Tuesdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays

Key deadlines are the following:

• May 14, 2026 – Deadline for FEMA Serious Needs Assistance ($770 expedited payment)

• June 14, 2026 – Deadline for other FEMA Individual Assistance and SBA physical damage loans (homes and businesses)

• Jan. 7, 2027 – Deadline for SBA economic injury loans

FEMA is currently accepting applications for its Individual Assistance program, designed to help survivors with basic, essential needs not covered by insurance or other sources. Eligible households may receive Serious Needs Assistance, housing assistance or other needs assistance. To apply and for more information, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, call 1 (800) 621-3362 or download the FEMA mobile app.

The SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits, including Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans. To apply and for more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For more information on County Office of Recovery storm recovery efforts, visit https://mauirecovers.org/konastorm.