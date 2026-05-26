Complex fixes, pursuit of emergency federal funding shape S. Kihei Road repair timeline

The County Department of Public Works’ (DPW) pursuit of emergency federal funding and the complexity of repairs are shaping the timeline for permanent restoration of South Kīhei Road near Kamaʻole Beach Park II, where a sinkhole forced the closure of both lanes during severe weather in March. Damage from the Kona low impacted multiple infrastructure systems, requiring not only significant roadway repairs, but also a redesigned drainage and stabilization approach focused on long-term resilience and sustainability to help protect the area from future storm events.

A conservative estimate for completing repairs on the roughly 150-foot section of South Kīhei Road near Fred’s Mexican Restaurant is fall of this year. Motorists are asked to continue to follow posted detours and allow extra travel time during repairs. All businesses and residences in the area remain accessible.

Over the past five weeks, the DPW has worked to secure emergency funding commitments from the Federal Highway Administration, which requires multiple agency consultations, while also completing engineering designs for the multifaceted repair work.

Construction bids opened Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and the County issued an emergency purchase order and awarded the project to P.B. Sullivan Construction Inc. on Friday, May 22, 2026. The notice to proceed is scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2026. DPW has requested a construction schedule from the contractor and will provide additional updates as information becomes available.

“We understand how disruptive this closure has been for residents, businesses and everyone who relies on South Kīhei Road each day,” said Richard Bissen. “The damage from the Kona low impacted multiple infrastructure systems, requiring a more complex repair and redesign focused on long-term stability and resilience. Our administration is working urgently to not only restore the roadway, but improve it in a way that better withstands future storm events while also reducing the financial burden on Maui County taxpayers through emergency federal funding.”

Record-breaking rainfall from the Kona low caused a high volume of stormwater to overwhelm the drainage system, resulting in more extensive roadway damage than typically seen during major storms. The repair work is layered and time-consuming due to the following factors:

• Damage affected multiple underground infrastructure systems

• Stormwater caused significant undermining beneath the roadway

• Permanent repairs require custom engineering designs rather than routine fixes

• Repairs must meet federal requirements for funding, permitting and construction

DPW will provide additional information on construction scheduling and project updates as details become available. The County Office of Economic Development is working with state partners to coordinate programs for businesses impacted by the damaged roadway.