PACAF command chief connects with Airmen at Osan Air Base

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, participated in immersion tours across Seventh Air Force and the 51st Fighter Wing, gaining deeper insight into the Airmen and operations there during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 23-24, 2026.

McCool started the day with a briefing from the 607th Air Operations Center. There, she advocated for capable junior enlisted Airmen in higher-level positions, highlighting them as invaluable assets to the mission.

Afterward, McCool hosted an enlisted all-call that emphasized the significance of connection. She elaborated by saying Airmen need to make an active choice to be connected to Air Force values, the mission, and other Airmen.

“Connection to our Airmen is what I expect of you,” said McCool. “That connection, for me, is what makes me wake up every morning and get after every single day because I feel connected to you and I feel connected to what I owe you to make the Air Force a better place.”

Following a Chief’s lunch, McCool engaged with Airmen from the 51st Maintenance Squadron where she learned about the safety mechanics of aircraft egress systems before heading to the flightline for a tour from Radar, Airfield, and Weather Systems specialists assigned to the 51st Operations Support Squadron.

McCool concluded her first day with more hands-on demonstrations, which included working alongside entry controllers with the 51st Security Forces Squadron, learning how to save lives at the 51st Medical Group, and operating an excavator at a deployable corrosion control facility with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron.

The immersion tours provided an opportunity to recognize exceptional Airmen and present areas of improvement. McCool was able to step back into junior enlisted Airmen’s shoes and see firsthand how different units contribute to the Air Force mission as well as the innovation and resourcefulness they illustrate daily.

“The paradigm shift of how we fight war is going to be impressive, and it’s all going to come down to the Airmen — the Airmen that are literally out in the trenches thinking of new ways to not only protect themselves, but protect their fellow Wingmen in pursuit of the mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Charles Patterson, 51st Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader.

The next day, McCool started her morning with a physical training session together with the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and later provided opening remarks at the Seventh Air Force Leadership Development Series.

From briefings delivered by junior enlisted Airmen to mentoring the newest generation of the highest enlisted rank, McCool engaged with Airmen of all ranks, equipping them with mentorship opportunities and the drive to execute Osan’s “Fight Tonight” mission.