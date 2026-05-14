Outpost Mission Services Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Certification confirms Outpost’s compliance with 110+ controls required to handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) for DoD missions

At Outpost, we support the most consequential national security infrastructure in the world. Protecting the sensitive information entrusted to us is foundational to that mission.” — Heather LaRowe, CEO and President of Outpost Mission Services

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outpost Mission Services , a provider of full life cycle mission and technical engineering services for satellite ground stations, radars, and critical national security infrastructure, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, confirming compliance with over 110 security controls required to handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CMMC Level 2 certification is assessed by an authorized C3PAO (CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization) and validates that an organization has implemented the security requirements of NIST SP 800-171. As the Department of Defense enforces CMMC requirements across defense contracts, this certification positions Outpost Mission Services to continue delivering mission-critical field services and engineering support to government, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients who depend on resilient ground infrastructure.“At Outpost, we support the most consequential national security infrastructure in the world — and protecting the sensitive information entrusted to us is foundational to that mission,” said Heather LaRowe, CEO and President of Outpost Mission Services. “Our team invested significant time and effort to meet these rigorous standards, and we’re proud to have earned this certification. It reflects our commitment to operational excellence and the trust our customers place in us.”Outpost Mission Services partnered with Atomus , a cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in the aerospace and defense sector, to prepare its cybersecurity environment and readiness for the Level 2 assessment. Atomus provides the Atomus Aegis managed security platform, combining FedRAMP Moderate-authorized infrastructure with built-in tools for compliance documentation, artifact generation, and real-time monitoring.About Outpost Mission ServicesOutpost Mission Services delivers full life cycle mission and technical engineering services to the most consequential national security infrastructure domestically and in frontier geographies around the globe. Outpost’s team of seasoned practitioners provides installation, maintenance, and rapid response services with precision, reliability, and professionalism to support satellite ground stations and radar systems. Backed by Washington Harbour Partners LP, Outpost is a team of pioneers — skilled in multiple disciplines and with a history of flawless execution across a breadth of architectures and solutions. Field service supervisors average 25 years of specialized experience across extreme climates and diverse structures. Learn more at outpostms.com.About AtomusAtomus is a specialized cybersecurity company working with the U.S. Military and the defense industrial base. Atomus supports more than 100 companies in achieving and maintaining CMMC Level 2 compliance. Learn more at atomuscyber.com.

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