Daily Summary for Monday, May 4
News Release
The House convened Monday for a special session called by the Governor to consider tax relief.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced HB1001, which would lower the top individual income tax rate to 3.7% beginning January 1, 2026, and reduce the top corporate tax rate to 4.1% starting January 1, 2027.
The House is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
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