Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,504 in the last 365 days.

Daily Summary for Monday, May 4

News Release

The House convened Monday for a special session called by the Governor to consider tax relief.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced HB1001, which would lower the top individual income tax rate to 3.7% beginning January 1, 2026, and reduce the top corporate tax rate to 4.1% starting January 1, 2027.

The House is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Summary for Monday, May 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.