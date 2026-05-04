New Deputy Commander Brings Focus on People and Pride

For Col. Nicolas Alcocer, the new deputy commander of the 302d Airlift Wing, service is a deeply personal commitment.

While his career includes flying missions around the globe, he marks his proudest day not by an operational achievement, but by the moment he enlisted his own daughter into the Air Force.

“I am trying to bring her into a place that I’m proud to have my children serve,” he said.

Recently, Alcocer participated in a question-and-answer discussion where he provided his vision for leadership as well as his commitment to supporting the wing commander. Overall, his drive to build a better Air Force is the foundation of his leadership, which he centers on two core tenets: ownership and credibility.

For Alcocer, trust is not a buzzword, but a practical commitment.

He said his rule is simple: “I’ll provide unwavering support to anyone who honestly admits a mistake.” Alcocer believes aculture of ownership is only possible when the organization first takes care of its people. He said his leadership philosophy is grounded in the conviction that for Airmen to focus on the mission, their fundamental needs must be met.

“Issues like pay, housing and family support aren’t just administrative hurdles,” he said, “but are critical components of readiness and morale. I think we do a good job here supporting Airmen so they can achieve their personal and professional goals.”

For him, a supported Airman is an empowered Airman, ready to take pride in their work and ownership of their responsibilities.

Alcocer’s professional dedication is matched by a genuine passion for aviation. He affectionately relates his favorite airframe, the KC-135 Stratotanker, to “your dad’s old truck”. While it isn’t the prettiest or most comfortable aircraft, he said it treated him well and never failed him.

Ultimately, Alcocer’s goal for the 302d AW is to cultivate an environment where every Airman feels a sense of pride and purpose.

“My goal is to help people get the most out of this experience,” he said. “If I can make this a place people are proud to be a part of, then that’s my goal.”

Question: If you could magically institute one idea across the entire Air Force, what would it be? Alcocer: I would want people to have their needs always met. Beyond just making sure that their families are taken care of, I want to help everyone find an opportunity for growth. If we can help support people to be better each day, we all rise together.

Question: If you could fly any other airframe, past or present, what would it be? Alcocer: I’ve always been enamored with P-51s, the old-school warbirds. I’d want to be like an old-school, stick-and-rudder, ‘alone and unafraid’ guy.

Question: What brought you to the 302nd Airlift Wing? Alcocer: My very best friend from college was part of this unit. He recently retired, but the way he talked about the people here made it clear it was an incredible opportunity. I called my friend and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And he was like, ‘Man, if you can make it work, it’s an incredible unit.’ I trust him with all my heart.

Question: What is a topic you could rant about for an hour? Alcocer: The Air Force. Sometimes neighbors will ask you about airplanes, and I can talk about them forever. I genuinely love it. I love airplanes, I love flying, and I love the Air Force. I love answering people’s questions about it because it reminds me of why I got in. That’s what gets me going.