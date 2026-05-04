Council Recognizes Cultural, Community, and Health Observances

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a series of resolutions recognizing cultural heritage, public health awareness, and the contributions of educators, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.

The Council recognized May as Jewish American Heritage Month, highlighting the longstanding contributions of Jewish Americans across fields including academics, arts, and sciences, as well as their role in shaping the nation since their arrival in 1654. The resolution also reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to standing against antisemitism and supporting Jewish American residents in Boston and across the Commonwealth.

The Council also recognized May 3, 2026 as Polish Constitution Day in the City of Boston, commemorating the signing of the Constitution of May 3, 1791, regarded as the first liberal constitution in Europe, and acknowledging the lasting contributions of Boston’s Polish community, particularly in Dorchester’s Polish Triangle. In recognition, the Council will raise the Polish flag on May 6, 2026.

In addition, the Council recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month, emphasizing the importance of mental health as a component of overall well-being and reaffirming its commitment to advancing equitable, accessible, and culturally responsive mental health services for all residents.

The Council further recognized May 4 through May 8, 2026 as National Teacher Appreciation Week, acknowledging the more than 4,300 teachers in Boston Public Schools, as well as educators across private, charter, and early education settings, and encouraging students, families, and administrators to express their gratitude for their work.

The Council also recognized May as National Nurses Month and May 6 through May 12 as National Nurses Week, expressing gratitude to nurses across Boston for their essential role in delivering care, advancing public health, and supporting communities in a wide range of settings.

Finally, the Council recognized May 1, 2026 as Dr. Jean McGuire Day in the City of Boston, honoring her legacy as a civil rights and education leader, her role in founding the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO), and her decades of advocacy for educational equity and opportunity for students in Boston.