Council Advances Measures Supporting Small Business Services, Transportation Funding, and Postal Access

The Council adopted a series of resolutions focused on strengthening key public systems that support small businesses, transportation infrastructure, and essential neighborhood services.

Councilors Culpepper and Mejia offered a resolution in support of establishing a University Small Business Technical Assistance Partnership in the City of Boston. The proposal would connect university-based student consulting programs with the City’s existing small business support system through the Office of Small Business, expanding technical assistance for local businesses while prioritizing underserved neighborhoods and commercial corridors. It also outlines areas of support including financial management, marketing, e-commerce, operations, and procurement readiness, and encourages a pilot program to evaluate feasibility and implementation.

Councilors Breadon and Pepén offered a resolution calling on the City to safeguard state and federal funding allocated for transportation and streets projects. The measure highlights the importance of maintaining compliance with funding deadlines tied to major infrastructure investments, including projects such as the Columbus Avenue Bus Lane Phase 2, the Dorchester Greenway, the Blue Hill Avenue Transportation Action Plan, and sidewalk improvements in Brighton. The resolution emphasizes that delays in advancing projects can jeopardize federal and state funding, as well as delay safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users.

In a separate resolution, Councilor Breadon called on the United States Postal Service to reestablish a post office location in Allston. The resolution notes that the Allston Post Office has been closed since 2019, leaving approximately 87,000 residents relying on the Brighton branch. It also highlights the importance of postal services for immigrant communities, small business owners, and elderly residents, and notes prior efforts to reestablish a location in Allston that have not yet resulted in a restored branch.

Together, the resolutions focus on maintaining and expanding access to essential services that support economic activity, neighborhood connectivity, and day-to-day needs across Boston communities.