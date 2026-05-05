WellnessLiving Selected as Software Provider for All Romp n' Roll U.S. Locations

Partnership equips one of North America's leading children's enrichment franchises with a custom mobile app, integrated marketing, and franchise-wide reporting

WellnessLiving has done what no other platform has been able to do: Get us to leap. It's the first solution that addressed the full set of issues our franchisees and our team have been navigating.” — Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n' Roll

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellnessLiving, the all-in-one business management software trusted by thousands of fitness, wellness, and family-focused businesses worldwide, today announced that Romp n' Roll has selected WellnessLiving as its system-wide platform.

The agreement covers all 15 current Romp n' Roll locations across eight U.S. states, plus seven additional locations preparing to open. It also covers all future locations, with 13 additional franchise agreements already sold.

The selection follows two decades of growth for Romp n' Roll, which has helped hundreds of thousands of families build foundational skills since 2004. It also marks the brand's first system-wide platform change, after operating on Mindbody for almost 20 years. The decision followed a comprehensive evaluation led by Romp n' Roll's leadership and the brand's Franchise Advisory Committee.

"WellnessLiving has done what no other platform has been able to do: Get us to leap," said Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n' Roll. "It's the first solution that addressed the full set of issues our franchisees and our team have been navigating. This is a platform we believe we can grow with for the next 20 years."

"Everything we do at Romp n' Roll starts with the families who walk through our doors,” said Babz Barnett, Co-Founder and President of Romp n' Roll. “Partnering with WellnessLiving means we can spend less time on friction and more time doing what we're here for – creating magical, enriching moments for little ones that they'll carry with them long after they've grown."

Built for the way Romp n' Roll operates

Romp n' Roll serves families with children ages three months to five years. Its locations offer instructor-led classes in gym, art, music, science, cooking, and dance, alongside birthday parties and summer camps. The brand also offers signature Kids’ Night Out and Parents’ Morning Out programs, which give parents a few hours to themselves while their kids learn and play.

That model demands capabilities many platforms don't offer well. Family memberships, age-based class filtering, party room management, and clear, system-wide reporting all need to work seamlessly so franchisees can run and grow their businesses with confidence. WellnessLiving was selected for its strength across each of these areas.

Through the rollout, parents will gain a custom Romp n' Roll-branded mobile app, powered by WellnessLiving, giving them a simple way to book classes, manage memberships, and pay from their phones.

Owners and instructors will use the Elevate™ Staff App to manage schedules, process payments, and check in families on the go.

Locations will also benefit from WellnessLiving's integrated marketing capabilities, including email, SMS, and lead-management features designed to help franchisees attract new families and convert trial classes into long-term memberships.

Built to scale a franchise system

WellnessLiving is purpose-built to support franchise brands operating at scale. The platform gives franchisors centralized visibility across locations and the ability to standardize pricing and offerings. It's also straightforward to push promotions and configuration changes from headquarters to the network.

For a brand like Romp n' Roll, which is actively opening new locations and onboarding new franchisees, that matters. Headquarters can spot trends and replicate what's working, while franchisees get a consistent foundation to run their businesses. WellnessLiving's onboarding and customer success resources help make the transition as smooth as possible.

WellnessLiving has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and supports leading franchise brands across the fitness, wellness, and family-focused sectors.

"We're truly honored to partner with Romp n' Roll, a brand that has been inspiring families and setting the standard in early childhood enrichment for decades," said Len Fridman, Co-Founder and CEO of WellnessLiving. "Their decision to join WellnessLiving is something we don't take lightly. It reflects a shared belief in putting people first and creating meaningful experiences for both business owners and the communities they serve. We're excited and grateful to be part of their journey ahead."

All current Romp n' Roll locations are now live on WellnessLiving.

About Romp n' Roll

Romp n' Roll is a nationally franchised early childhood enrichment center offering gym, music, and art classes as well as birthday parties and summer camps for children ages three months through five years old. With a mission to nurture through play-based learning, Romp n' Roll has become a trusted resource for families seeking high-quality developmental programs in a warm, welcoming environment.

The brand is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join its growing franchise network, with opportunities available nationwide. Franchisees receive comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and the backing of a beloved brand with decades of experience in early childhood enrichment. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.rompnroll.com/franchise.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving is the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Trusted by more than 7,500 businesses and 20 million users worldwide, the platform provides scheduling, payments, client management, marketing automation, advanced reporting, and AI-powered tools together in one place, giving business owners everything they need to scale their operations and grow their revenue. WellnessLiving is backed by M-One Capital and CIBC Innovation Banking. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com.

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