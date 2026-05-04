Marjan has Released 'The Land Listens'

A haunting literary thriller where silence isn’t empty—it’s watching. When the past refuses to stay buried, one man discovers the land itself remembers every secret… and it’s ready to speak. Perfect for readers who crave suspense with a philosophical edge

A young surveyor in 1860s Montana must choose between his orders and his conscience when he encounters a Native tribe whose land is about to disappear.

This isn't just a story—it's a warning. The Land Listens asks what we've buried, and whether it’s already begun answering back.” — Marjan

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Land Listens by Marjan is not simply a novel of the American West—it is a quiet confrontation with the idea of progress itself.

At its center is Elias Hawke, a surveyor shaped by precision, order, and the belief that the world can be measured and mastered. When he enters an untamed valley and encounters Chief Stone Crow and his people, that certainty begins to erode—not through conflict, but through a fundamentally different way of seeing.

This is not a traditional clash of civilizations. It is a reckoning between worldviews: one that seeks to define and control the land, and one that listens to it. As Elias is pulled into this tension, the boundaries between right and wrong, progress and destruction, begin to dissolve.

Set in the Montana Territory of the 1860s, the novel dismantles a persistent myth—that the land was empty, waiting to be claimed. Elias arrives with instruments and instructions, tasked with mapping the wilderness into ownership. But the land isn't empty. It never was.

What he encounters is not resistance in the expected form—no dramatic standoffs or clear antagonists—but something more disorienting: a people who do not see land as property at all. Chief Stone Crow and his tribe live within the valley, not on top of it. Their presence does not disrupt the land—it completes it.

And just like that, the straight lines begin to bend.

As Elias drives stakes into the soil, he begins to understand what those lines represent. Not boundaries. Decisions. Each mark carries consequences that extend beyond property into memory, identity, and survival. Mapping is not neutral. It is power disguised as precision.

Running alongside this moral unraveling is the quiet disappearance of Captain Bell—a soldier who vanishes without explanation, leaving behind fragments, contradictions, and silence.

What happened to him? The novel refuses to answer.

That refusal is the point.

Here, mystery does not exist to be solved, but to expose the limits of certainty. Some claim violence. Others deny it. The record offers nothing. What remains is more unsettling than resolution—a recognition that not everything yields to explanation.

Bell's disappearance mirrors Elias's internal fracture. One is a man vanishing. The other, a worldview.

As Elias moves deeper into the valley, his assumptions collapse. Progress begins to look less like truth and more like a language—one that justifies itself while erasing what came before. Duty starts to resemble compliance. Conscience becomes the voice that no report records.

What gives The Land Listens its weight is what it refuses to do. It does not turn its Indigenous characters into symbols or instruments of Elias's awakening. They are not there to instruct or redeem him. They endure. They remember. They continue—with or without his understanding.

Even the land resists reduction. It is not scenery or symbol. It does not argue or justify. It remains—patient, exacting, and indifferent to human narratives of control.

That quiet presence becomes the novel's most powerful force.

This is not a story of heroism. There are no grand gestures waiting in the wings. The choice Elias faces is smaller, sharper, and more difficult: whether to continue participating in something he no longer believes in.

No applause. No tidy redemption. Just a decision.

In a culture that celebrates speed, expansion, and measurable outcomes, The Land Listens offers something uncomfortable: not all progress is progress. Not everything valuable can be measured. Sometimes, the most meaningful act is restraint.

Or refusal.

The novel leaves a question that lingers beyond its final page: What does it mean to belong to a place—not as an owner, but as a witness? Because in the end, the land does not argue. It listens.

About The Author

Marjan, author of Fasting Firepower and the award-winning memoir 600 Devils, walked away from an outlaw life over 40 years ago. He moved his wife and five children into the Montana wilderness, where he grew his own food and became an entrepreneur, co-founding and selling several businesses. Marjan is now retired and has a passion for helping others, writing, natural healing, and watching his 18 grandchildren grow.

The Land Listens by Marjan

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