Murphy High Seniors Explore Future Careers with the Mobile District

MOBILE, Ala. — For 10 energetic students from Murphy High School, the future became a little clearer on April 22, 2026, as they stepped out of the classroom and into the professional world during a comprehensive job shadowing day with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District.

Arranged through a partnership between Sarah Hoeb-Nunes, a Career Coach at Murphy High School, and James Hathorn, Mobile District Chief of Water Management, the event paired students one-on-one with USACE professionals. Throughout the day, the students observed their matched mentors at work, gaining firsthand insight into a wide array of career fields.

The professions represented during the event highlighted the diverse expertise required to run the Mobile District, including Mechanical Engineering, Law, Nursing, Resource Management, Accounting, Architecture, Real Estate, Economics, Logistics, IT, Journalism, and Photojournalism.

A Community Effort to Inspire Hathorn noted that the energy throughout the district was palpable, with personnel eager to share their experiences with the next generation.

"We had incredible participation from our Mobile District team members during this opportunity to give back," Hathorn said. "Ten young, energetic students had the chance to walk in the shoes of professionals for part of the day."

For Hoeb-Nunes, the event was a realization of her professional mission. After teaching English for two decades, she transitioned to her role as a Career Coach to make a more direct, personalized impact on students' futures. Meeting one-on-one with students allows her to chart pathways toward their goals.

"One of the most important aspects of my position is finding job shadowing opportunities for our students," Hoeb-Nunes said. "It is a huge accomplishment for us when organizations such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reach out to allow a large group of students to shadow in a wide variety of positions."

Eye-Opening Experiences The shadowing day proved to be highly influential for the students involved. LaRhonda Archie, a Mobile District contract specialist, parent of one of the participating students, and co-organizer of the event, saw the impact firsthand through her daughter, Naima.

"My daughter especially enjoyed shadowing Adam Brown, an economist," Archie shared. "Her conversations with Mr. Brown and other economists in his department truly solidified her goal of becoming an economist herself. It was an eye-opening and inspiring experience for all of the students."

Other students echoed that sentiment, walking away with a deeper understanding of their potential career paths. Lexington Bush spent the day shadowing Mobile District photojournalist Chuck Walker.

"I enjoyed learning about their work environment and seeing how all of the different career fields work together," Bush said. "I learned that journalism is much more complex than I thought."

Cecelia Camp, who shadowed a district attorney, was fascinated by the unique landscape of government law. She noted that the experience was eye-opening because it allowed her to see the distinct differences between working as an attorney in the government and in the private sector, as well as how the legal field interconnects with every other department within the USACE.

Building Pathways for the Future As the day concluded, both the educators and the USACE professionals expressed a strong desire to see the partnership grow.

"Just a few hours of learning can create a huge impact in these students' lives and their career goals," Hoeb-Nunes said. "We are so fortunate for the opportunities we have been given."

Hathorn is optimistic that this inaugural event will serve as the foundation for a long-term relationship between the Mobile District and Murphy High School, opening the doors for more students to visit in the future.

"This unique glimpse into a possible future can be life-changing for these students," Hathorn said. "The Murphy students were great ambassadors for their school. I am hoping this is the beginning of something big!"