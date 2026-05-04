Alaska Permanent Fund Recognized as Top Long-Term Performer in Third-Party Review

JUNEAU, Alaska – May 1, 2026 – The Alaska Permanent Fund was recognized as the largest U.S.-based sovereign wealth fund and the top-performing fund over the trailing five- and ten-year periods in RVK’s 2025 Survey of U.S. Sovereign Wealth Funds, released in April 2026.

The annual review conducted by RVK, an independent institutional investor consulting firm, included data from 14 U.S.-based sovereign wealth funds, ranging in size from $2.3 billion to $86.4 billion. As of June 30, 2025, the Alaska Permanent Fund was the largest fund in the peer group, with $86.4 billion in assets.

The report found that the Alaska Permanent Fund delivered the highest five-year and ten-year returns among the surveyed funds. For the period ending June 30, 2025, Alaska returned 10.2% over five years, compared to the peer median of 9.2%, and 8.3% over ten years, compared to the peer median of 7.3% (gross of fees).

“The Fund’s long-term performance reflects the strength of APFC’s investment strategy, and a diversified portfolio built to withstand market environments,” said Marcus Frampton, APFC Chief Investment Officer. “APFC’s investment team manages the Fund with discipline, patience, and a focus on earning maximum risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of current and future generations of Alaskans.”

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Read RVK’s annual SWF review