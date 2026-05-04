Physgun Launches S&Box Server Hosting on Overclocked AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Infrastructure

Physgun, a game server hosting provider serving over 50,000 community server owners announced the launch of S&Box server hosting starting at $19.87 per month.

S&Box lives or dies on single-threaded performance, we specced and overclocked this infrastructure around that from day one, because that's what actually keeps servers stable under load.” — Anthony Szczurowski

PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physgun, a game server hosting provider serving over 50,000 community server owners across Garry's Mod Rust , and Minecraft, today announced the availability of S&Box server hosting starting at $19.87 per month.S&Box, the spiritual successor to Garry's Mod developed by Facepunch Studios on the Source 2 engine, runs its core server loop primarily single-threaded. Per-core clock speed — not core count — determines server performance. Physgun's S&Box infrastructure runs on overclocked AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processors, DDR5 RAM, and NVMe storage, configured for single-threaded workloads.S&Box is the Source 2 successor to Garry's Mod, a game that has sustained an active modding and server community for over two decades. Physgun has provided hosting for Garry's Mod communities throughout that period and is extending that infrastructure to S&Box at launch, with a customer base of over 50,000 server owners across Rust, Garry's Mod, Minecraft, and DayZ.Three plans are available at launch. The Starter plan runs $19.87/mo with 4GB DDR5 RAM, 100% CPU, and support for 30+ players. The Growing Community plan runs $39.87/mo with 6GB DDR5 RAM, 150% CPU, and support for 60+ players. The Turbo plan runs $59.87/mo with 8GB DDR5 RAM, 300% CPU, and support for 90+ players.All plans deploy in under 60 seconds and include DDoS protection up to 5 Tbps across US and UK server locations, automated backups, MySQL databases, and subuser permissions. There are no player slot caps or per-player charges.Physgun runs S&Box natively on Linux. Content deployment is supported via SFTP, Git, or direct sbox.game integration. The control panel includes invoke timing metrics and real-time resource tracking."S&Box lives or dies on single-threaded performance — that's just the reality of how Facepunch built it," said Anthony Szczurowski, Co-Owner of Physgun. "We specced and overclocked this infrastructure around that from day one, because that's what actually keeps servers stable under load."Physgun is a game server hosting company operating under Infraly, LLC, headquartered at 1636 N. Cedar Crest Blvd, #122, Allentown, PA 18104. The company builds its backend, game panel, and tooling in-house and serves over 50,000 customers running public community servers across Rust, Garry's Mod, Minecraft, DayZ, and S&Box. Physgun holds 90+ verified 5-star reviews and maintains a 99.9%+ uptime guarantee.

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