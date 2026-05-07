APA Services Support for Displaced Spirit Airlines Workers

APA Services launches dedicated support to help displaced Spirit Airlines workers find aviation jobs and return to work quickly.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APA Services Responds to Spirit Airlines Shutdown with Immediate Hiring Support for Displaced Aircraft Mechanics NationwideFast-track recruiting support and special placement packages available for aviation professionals affected by the closure.Following the sudden shutdown of Spirit Airlines on May 2, approximately 17,000 employees and contractors have been left searching for their next opportunity, including thousands of highly skilled aircraft mechanics, avionics technicians, inspectors, and maintenance professionals who kept Spirit’s fleet operating safely every day.APA Services, a national aviation workforce solutions provider specializing in aircraft maintenance staffing, is stepping in to help with more than 525 open positions across the United States, APA Services is actively connecting displaced Spirit maintenance professionals with long-term opportunities at leading MROs, OEMs, service centers, and aviation maintenance facilities ready to hire immediately. To accelerate the process, APA is offering special placement packages, fast-track recruiting support, and priority review for displaced Spirit maintenance professionals ready to get back to work quickly.“APA Services is dedicated to helping displaced aviation professionals find the right opportunities for their skills, their families, and their future. We are ready to step in, move quickly, and help get these mechanics back to work.”— Danny McKee, President, APA Services“Our goal is simple, get them back to work quickly with strong employers who value their experience,” said Alison Kobilan, Director of Client Solutions at APA Services.APA Services supports hiring for:A&P MechanicsStructures and Sheet Metal TechniciansAvionics TechniciansQuality InspectorsInterior TechniciansPowerplant and Engine SpecialistsAircraft PaintersThe company works nationally with aviation employers and has immediate openings from coast to coast, offering both contract-to-hire and direct placement opportunities depending on candidate preference and location.Courtney Donahue, National Sales Director, said, “We are not just filling jobs, we are helping skilled aviation professionals protect their careers, their families, and their future. Our clients understand the urgency, and many are ready to move fast with priority review and immediate interview availability.”APA Services encourages any Spirit Airlines employees affected by the closure, especially maintenance and technical personnel, to reach out directly for immediate placement assistance.For job opportunities:APA Services817-529-4000rct@apaservices.netFor employer partnership inquiries:APA Services877-425-5024sales@apaservices.netAbout APA ServicesAPA Services is a national aviation workforce solutions provider specializing in contract, contract-to-direct, and direct hire placement for aircraft maintenance professionals across the United States. Supporting MROs, OEMs, service centers, and aviation operators, APA delivers customized workforce solutions built on long-term partnerships, not transactions.

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