Senior Spotlight: Modesto "Mojo" Schonchin

Modesto “Mojo” Schonchin is a defender and midfielder for the Elgin Owls High School Soccer team.

He’s a senior and plays basketball in his free time and used to play little league baseball.

“I was little when I played baseball,” Schonchin said. “My dad was, I think my dad was a coach, so he signed me up, and I played, I just played for one season, and it wasn't for me, so I got back to soccer.”

He is a part of the Elgin JOM, Elgin Native American Club, IAMNDN and Comanche Nation Youth Dancers.

Schonchin’s highlight this school year was being accepted into The University of Oklahoma (OU) in Norman, where he will get a degree in electrical engineering.

“I took a field trip to VoTech, and I took a like a small, short class under electrical engineering or electrical wiring, and I found it very easy,” he said. “And I asked the teachers there about it, and they said one of the degrees is electrical engineering.”

Schonchin looks forward to studying abroad as well.

“I just want to go to different countries to explore different cultures, different languages and to study electrical engineering that way,” he said. “Once I do get my degree, and since I studied their language in different countries, I could probably get a job out of the U.S. and find a job somewhere like France, Mexico, Italy.”

OU doesn’t have a soccer team, but Schonchin wants to continue his athletic career.

“I'm going to try to join a Sunday league team or Saturday league team club so I can still play the sport,” he said. “I'll still play basketball in my free time.”

Schonchin is going to miss seeing his friends.

“After graduating, we're not going to see each other a lot, and all the people that I see almost every day, I'm not going to see them probably never again,” he said.

Schonchin is very involved with his culture.

“I go to powwows every weekend with my family. I do Wednesday culture nights with the youth dancers, and I just try to be involved with my heritage and cultural ways,” he said. “That way, when I get older, I can also teach the young ones, the new ones, how to act in the arena and how to learn their cultural ways if they're not raised like that.”

Schonchin is in the War Dance Society, the Comanche Man Dance and the Comanche Little Ponies.