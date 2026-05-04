GEORGIA, May 4 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today that the state has begun issuing the one-time, special tax refunds authorized by HB 1000 during the 2026 legislative session. The fourth such refund of its kind under Governor Kemp's leadership, it will return over $1 billion to Georgia taxpayers, thanks to the state's approach to maintaining a balanced budget. Most eligible taxpayers who filed their 2024 and 2025 returns before the filing deadline can expect to receive their refund within the coming weeks.

"Georgians know best how to spend their money, not the government," said Governor Kemp. "That's why we're committed to being good stewards of those dollars and putting more of them where they belong - in Georgians' pockets - at a time when other states are having to raise taxes."

Previous special refunds were issued in 2022, 2023, and 2025. To be eligible, Georgia taxpayers must have filed both 2024 and 2025 individual income tax returns, have paid into the system, and not owe the State Department of Revenue. An individual filer’s refund amount will depend on their tax liability and is capped at:

$250 for single filers and married individuals filing separately

$375 for head of household filers

$500 for married individuals filing jointly

“Our team is ready to deliver these refunds efficiently and securely to Georgia taxpayers,” said DOR Commissioner David Burge. “We’ve built a process that prioritizes accuracy and speed so eligible filers can receive their money as quickly as possible.”

Taxpayers can check their eligibility using the Surplus Tax Refund Eligibility Tool, available through the Georgia Tax Center, by filling in their tax year, Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number, and Federal Adjusted Gross Income.

For more details, including Frequently Asked Questions and refund tracking, visit:

https://dor.georgia.gov/georgia-surplus-tax-refund

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning