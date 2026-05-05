BeyondPatents Disrupts Inventor Services Industry With Data-Driven 5 Phase Approach

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new patent protection and development company for inventors, BeyondPatents, launches today to ensure a structured, transparent approach that’s based on data giving them a path from conception to market. “For too long, inventors have navigated a fragmented, opaque industry, paying exorbitant fees to companies that offer cookie-cutter solutions with unclear deliverables. BeyondPatents launches today to change that, introducing a structured, transparent, data-driven path from idea to shelf. Most inventors don’t know who to trust. BeyondPatents is built to provide them with a serious understanding and process from the conception of their idea to bringing it to market,” says Faiz Shaikh, President of Telnet Agency, the parent company of BeyondPatents.

BeyondPatents is a multidisciplinary company purpose-built around the inventor’s journey. Rather than offering a single point of contact, the company deploys an integrated team: patent strategists to protect intellectual property, product developers to sharpen technical specifications, brand creatives to build visual and retail identity, and media buyers to run live market testing. Every engagement begins with a confidential review, a secure, no-pressure way for inventors to receive professional feedback and a clear strategy before committing to anything.

BeyondPatents serves a wide range of inventors and small entities: those starting with a raw idea, those who already hold a patent, and those with existing inventory who need a go-to-market partner. Inventors who simply want to test whether their concept has legs can also engage the company for controlled market research before committing to full development.

“Too many times inventors choose companies that take a flat fee with unclear deliverables and offer a one size fits all approach,” says Joe DiResta, Vice-President of Business Development for BeyondPatents. “This limits the inventor’s ability to monetize their Intellectual Property.”

The company’s 5 Phase Approach starts with a full product assessment and patent search, then systematically reduces financial risk through early and consistent market testing, the same methodology established brands use, now accessible to independent inventors. “The inventor is involved throughout the entire process,” says Shaikh. BeyondPatents runs controlled test market campaigns to measure how actual users respond to the inventor’s product, generating the kind of actionable data that turns a promising concept into a confident market entry. Whether an inventor just has an idea, already owns a patent, or has existing inventory, BeyondPatents can provide massive support.

Through disruptive innovation, BeyondPatents is rewriting the rules of how inventors bring ideas to market, making the process simpler, more accessible, and far better protected.

https://telnet.agency

About Telnet Agency

With over 12 years of experience, Telnet Agency has been helping businesses grow, scale, and succeed in the digital landscape. Strategic planning, data driven insights, and creative insights deliver marketing solutions that generate business results. Across DRTV, paid social media and search, retail, Amazon and owned media clients achieve cost savings through operations.

https://beyondpatents.com

About Beyond Patents

BeyondPatents is a multidisciplinary company built around the inventor’s journey. We are structured to handle the full process of turning an idea into a market-ready product. Patent Strategists, Product Developers, Brand Creatives and Media Buyers - a complete team to protect intellectual property.

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