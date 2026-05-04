Bill to Promote EV Battery Recycling Clears Senate

DENVER, CO – Legislation to promote responsible recycling, reusing, and managing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries at the end of a vehicle’s life passed the Senate today.

SB26-00 3 , sponsored by Senator Katie Wallace, D-Longmont, and Assistant Majority Leader Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County, would improve end-of-life management for EV, plug-in hybrid EV, and hybrid batteries.

“Coloradans who drive electric vehicles care about reducing their environmental footprint,” said Wallace. “But right now, Colorado lacks a clear framework to specify who is responsible for the battery at the end of a vehicle’s life, and that means batteries that could be re-used or recycled are needlessly going to waste. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation to promote the reuse of EV batteries and keep Colorado moving toward a more sustainable future.”

“Colorado is a leader in electric vehicle adoption. It's important that EV batteries are handled properly to ensure they are not a fire hazard, and ultimately recycled effectively," said Cutter. "This bill will help reduce reliance on newly mined minerals and improve the sustainability of electric vehicles. I have worked on sustainability, clean energy, and the circular economy for several years, so it's exciting to be part of this next big step for Colorado.”

The bill would require EV manufacturers to collect and responsibly handle unwanted batteries, promoting the reuse and/or repurposing of viable batteries and ensuring responsible end-of-life management. Starting in 2030, manufacturers would also be required to submit regular safety plans on EV battery management to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Hazardous Waste Division. Additionally, SB26-003 would put in place new environmental and safety guidelines and minimum mineral recovery rates for battery recycling, ensuring the use of best practices, reducing environmental impact from mining and smelting, and supporting Colorado’s manufacturing economy.

Efficient recycling t echniques reduce the environmental impact of electric vehicles and can help meet the demand for lithium, cobalt, and nickel for new EV batteries.