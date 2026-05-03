The Empty Office Podcast – Season 4, Episode 16

Today’s episode of The Empty Office Podcast features a wide-ranging conversation with long-time Alaska State Senator Bill Wielechowski from Anchorage. He currently serves as the chair of the Senate Rules Committee, which makes him the highest-ranking Democrat in state government.

The interview with Senator Wielechowski was conducted the day after the Alaska State Senate passed a high-priority bill to authorize a new defined contribution pension plan for public employees in Alaska. House Bill 78 passed the Senate by a vote of 12-8. Both Senators Wielechowski and Tobin voted yes. In May of last year, the bill passed the Alaska House of Representatives by a vote of 21-12. On April 29, the House concurred to the changes made by the Senate by a vote of 21-19. The bill was transmitted to the Governor on April 30. The Governor has until May 18 to either sign or veto the bill. If he does neither, the bill will become law without his signature.

Senator Wielechowski and Senator Tobin spoke in favor of House Bill 78 during the floor debate on April 28. Click the thumbnails below to watch the speeches. The speeches are also available on YouTube.

Another major topic of conversation during this episode of The Empty Office Podcast was the decade-long effort to reform and modernize Alaska’s elections. In May of last year, Senate Bill 64 passed the Senate by a vote of 14-6. In March, the bill passed the House by a vote of 23-16. Unfortunately, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy vetoed Senate Bill 64 on May 1. The members of the Alaska State Legislature will meet in a joint session on Monday, May 4, to try to override the Governor’s veto.

“We are raising the standard for elections in Alaska. SB 64 makes it easier for eligible voters to participate and harder for errors or misconduct to undermine the process. This protects both access and the integrity of every vote.” - Senator Bill Wielechowski

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