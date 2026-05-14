The final days to make your voice count.

As we near the end of the session, the “24-Hour Rule” is now in effect. For those who are not familiar with the legislative process, bills are usually scheduled a week in advance for their respective committees of referral. This gives the members of the committee, as well as those presenting the bill, enough prep time to ensure that the hearing is productive. Towards the end of the session, time is of the essence, thus why the “24-Hour Rule” is so important. What the rule does is allow bills to be scheduled with only 24-hour notice. Since we are at the end of the session and have been working on these bills for almost 2 years, my office and I are ready to present at a moment’s notice.

I have several bills currently moving in the legislature that will be subject to this rule. Two of these bills are in the House Finance Committee and are SB104 and SB167. These bills are not scheduled yet, but I am confident that they will have a hearing before the end of the session. Both bills have been highlighted in previous editions of this newsletter, but I will provide a brief overview now.

SB104 would allow an Alaskan to request a Transfer on Death Deed for a boat, vehicle, or a manufactured home licensed through the Department of Motor Vehicles. This is a common-sense piece of legislation that allows Alaskans to skip the probate process, which can take 6 months to 2 years, if a Transfer on Death Deed is filed for a particular asset. This allows quicker access to these assets. This is especially important to us in Fairbanks because a car that is left alone during the winter may be unusable when summer comes.

SB167 would enable individuals whose convictions have been overturned to receive the PFDs they lost while wrongfully incarcerated. This is the least we can do as a state for those who have faced bitter injustice. Other states provide college tuition and monetary compensation for each year the individual was wrongly incarcerated. Texas gives its wrongly incarcerated individuals 80k for each year they were imprisoned. I have been working on this legislation for almost a decade and am looking forward to it’s passage during the time of the 24-hour rule.

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