Black Spectacles Launches Spectacular CE, a Mobile-First, Easy to Use Continuing Education Platform

Spectacular CE is a mobile-first, easy to use continuing education platform for architects and emerging professionals

A modern, thoughtfully designed continuing education platform offering intuitive, design-forward courses for architects and emerging professionals on the go.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectacular CE, a new continuing education platform powered by Black Spectacles, has officially launched, offering a mobile-first, intuitive experience that makes it easy for architects to complete their required education anytime, anywhere. Built for architects and those on the path to licensure, Spectacular CE offers a seamless, engaging experience that reflects the quality design professionals expect from Black Spectacles.

Spectacular CE is proud to launch with two founding partners: Atlantis Rail and The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA). These partnerships bring architecturally relevant, high-quality courses to the platform, grounded in real-world application and material expertise.

“Design professionals have long accepted continuing education as a necessary obligation,” said Marc Teer, FAIA, Founder & CEO, Black Spectacles. “We saw an opportunity to elevate that experience by creating a mobile-first, easy to use platform with a design-forward learning experience for the next generation of architects.”

Continuing Education Designed for Architects Who Expect More

Spectacular CE reflects the standard of quality users have come to expect from Black Spectacles—beautifully designed, easy to use, and mobile-friendly. Every detail of the platform has been considered to reduce friction and enhance clarity and engagement, allowing architects to focus on learning rather than navigating.

Key features include:

- A mobile-friendly interface that works seamlessly across devices, with the Black Spectacles app available on both Apple and Google Play for learning on the go.

- Fast, intuitive navigation designed to streamline the experience and help users complete courses more efficiently.

- Engaging, design-forward course content that prioritizes clarity and relevance

- A modern viewing experience built for the next generation of architects

The result is a platform that feels less like a requirement, and more like an extension of a designer’s workflow.

Supporting Architects at Every Stage

Spectacular CE is designed to serve both licensed architects and emerging professionals working toward licensure. In addition to AIA and HSW continuing education credits, the platform offers courses eligible for NCARB AXP hours, making it a valuable resource throughout the entire professional journey.

Whether completing CE requirements or logging experience hours, users can access courses anytime, anywhere, on their own schedule.

Founding Partnerships with Industry Leaders

The launch of Spectacular CE is anchored by its founding partnerships with Atlantis Rail and The NTMA, two organizations known for their leadership in design innovation and material expertise.

Atlantis Rail - The leading manufacturer of modern railing systems – brings courses that explore contemporary railing design, materials, and applications in modern construction. Their contributions provide architects with practical insights that can be directly applied to real-world projects.

The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) - The source for terrazzo standards and education since 1923. The NTMA contributes courses that highlight the versatility, sustainability, and design potential of terrazzo systems. Their content supports architects in specifying durable, high-performance materials with confidence.

Available Now

Spectacular CE is now live! Architects and emerging professionals can explore courses, earn credits, and experience a new standard in continuing education.

Start learning today with Spectacular CE, featuring courses from Atlantis Rail, The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association, and more.

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