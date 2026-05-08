Stanton Optical breaks new ground in Wichita Falls, TX 

Stanton Optical Wichita Falls Team Celebrating Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Wichita Falls Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 3801 Call Field Rd #150, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

We’re not just expanding—we’re making it easier for more people to see clearly, feel confident, and live better. That’s what matters most.” — Daniel Stanton

WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (April 27, 2026) – Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 3801 Call Field Rd. This is Stanton Optical’s 2nd location in the Wichita Falls area, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across more than 300 stores nationwide Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole FamilyEye exams are available on your schedule—walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 unique frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone—with value-driven offers with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, and a FREE eye exam*.“At Stanton Optical, every new store is a reflection of the mission I started this company with nearly two decades ago—to make eye care affordable and accessible for everyone, no matter where they live or what their budget is,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO. “We’re not just expanding—we’re making it easier for more people to see clearly, feel confident, and live better. That’s what matters most.”Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent eye care professionals affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of licensed optometrists and ophthalmologists. Using state-of-the-art optical equipment, these providers deliver high-quality, personalized care. Each visit includes a thorough eye health assessment, leaving you with confidence in your ocular wellness and care.Meet Stan the PenguinIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin, a brand ambassador representing the company’s family-focused values and streamlined customer experience. Like Stan, the eye care process at Stanton Optical is cool, quick, and community-driven—with same-day exams and eyewear available in just 30 minutes.Stanton Optical Unveils a New Store DesignThe eyewear shopping experience is evolving. Stanton’s reimagined modern store features a bright, inviting atmosphere that seamlessly guides customers from the eye exam process to frame selection and order pick up. The new concept prioritizes accessibility and comfort with:- Spacious frame displays where customers can have fun discovering new styles.- Comfortable seating zones that make the shopping journey relaxed and enjoyable.- Kid-friendly interactive area designed to keep children engaged and entertained.- Our new store design reflects our commitment to making eye care easy for every customer.Store Location & HoursAddress: 3801 Call Field Rd #150, Wichita Falls, TX 76308Landmarks: Less than 1 mile from Midwestern State University; walkable from Sikes Center and other major retailers.Store Hours:Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(940) 247-7309| www.stantonoptical.comAbout Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states, the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.com.

Press Conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.