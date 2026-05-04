DATCP Appoints Yeshimebet Abebe as General Counsel

​DATCP Also Announces Sheri Walz as Deputy General Counsel​



FOR IMME​DIATE RELEASE: May 4, 2026

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Wisco​nsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski has appointed Yeshimebet Abebe as DATCP's General Counsel.

“Attorney Abebe has experience in leadership, agricultural policy, and government relations, which provides her with valuable perspective for the General Counsel position at DATCP," said Romanski. “DATCP is glad to welcome Yeshi to the team."

Abebe, Esq. has served in appointed leadership roles across two administrations at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the White House, where she shaped national agricultural policy, directed multi-billion-dollar funding operations, and served as legal counsel to Governor Tony Evers on federal matters.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Governor Evers, Secretary Romanski, and the remarkable DATCP team, and even more grateful to the farmers, consumers, and communities across Wisconsin who remind us every day why this work matters," said Abebe. “I am committed to building on the strong foundation already in place and ensuring Wisconsin leads the way. “

Abebe holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law, a Master's in International Law from the U.N. Mandated University for Peace, and a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.

DATCP is also announcing Sheri Walz, Esq. as Deputy General Counsel. Sheri brings a wealth of experience working on legal issues related to food, lodging and recreational safety, and assisting as needed in all other DATCP legal responsibilities. She has served as Interim General Counsel and Assistant Legal Counsel in her eight years at DATCP and has completed nearly 18 years of state service.

“Attorney Walz is a committed public servant, and I am glad to see her assume this leadership role on the DATCP team," said Romanski. “Her experience and depth of knowledge of DATCP programs is an asset to the department, and I look forward to continuing to work with her."

Walz holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School, a Master of Public Affairs - Master of Science in Environmental Science from Indiana University Bloomington, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Iowa.

Abebe's first day as DATCP's General Counsel will be May 11, 2026. Walz has transitioned to the Deputy General Counsel position effective May 4, 2026.



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