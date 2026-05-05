Miller Utilities Acquires Subsurface Construction, Expanding Capacity and Service Capabilities
Strategic acquisition strengthens Miller Utilities’ workforce, resources, and ability to deliver comprehensive infrastructure solutions.
With this acquisition, Miller Utilities gains access to Subsurface Construction’s experienced team, specialized equipment, and established project expertise. Together, the two organizations will be better positioned to serve clients with a full suite of services under one unified banner.
The integration of Subsurface Construction into Miller Utilities is expected to be completed in the coming months. Both organizations are committed to a seamless transition that prioritizes continuity of service for existing customers and preserves the strengths of each team.
For more information about this acquisition and what it means for current and prospective customers, please contact Miller Utilities directly.
About Miller Utilities
Miller Utilities is a leading provider of utility construction services, delivering turnkey solutions across underground, aerial, and infrastructure installation projects. With over 100 employees and a commitment to ensuring customer success, focusing on results, and striving for excellence, the company delivers safe, efficient, and high-quality projects across the Upper Midwest.
Kate Magnusson
Miller Utilities
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