Miller Utilities Acquires Subsurface Construction, Expanding Capacity and Service Capabilities

Strategic acquisition strengthens Miller Utilities’ workforce, resources, and ability to deliver comprehensive infrastructure solutions.

We’re excited to welcome Subsurface Construction to the Miller Utilities family. This acquisition strengthens our ability to ensure customer success with greater capacity and efficiency.” — Chandra Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Miller Utilities

HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miller Utilities today announced the successful acquisition of Subsurface Construction, a move that significantly strengthens the company’s operational capabilities and expands its reach across key service areas. The transaction marks a pivotal step in Miller Utilities’ growth strategy, enabling the combined organization to deliver greater capacity, efficiency, and integrated solutions to its customers.With this acquisition, Miller Utilities gains access to Subsurface Construction’s experienced team, specialized equipment, and established project expertise. Together, the two organizations will be better positioned to serve clients with a full suite of services under one unified banner.The integration of Subsurface Construction into Miller Utilities is expected to be completed in the coming months. Both organizations are committed to a seamless transition that prioritizes continuity of service for existing customers and preserves the strengths of each team.For more information about this acquisition and what it means for current and prospective customers, please contact Miller Utilities directly.About Miller UtilitiesMiller Utilities is a leading provider of utility construction services, delivering turnkey solutions across underground, aerial, and infrastructure installation projects. With over 100 employees and a commitment to ensuring customer success, focusing on results, and striving for excellence, the company delivers safe, efficient, and high-quality projects across the Upper Midwest.

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