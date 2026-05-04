Command Direct Scales Multi Site Operations & Technology to Power Health Plan Compliance with CMS Prior Auth Final Rule

Command Direct Scales Multi Site Operations and Technology to Power Health Plan Compliance with CMS Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F)

Expanded production capacity, extended weekend operations meet 72 hour expedited and 7 calendar day standard utilization management timelines.

This is a big change for plans, but the technology and infrastructure are in place; we have distribution facilities that let us hit a 72 hour window in any time zone, on any day, including weekends.” — Gary Bolnick

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Command Direct, a national healthcare communications company serving more than 70 health plans across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, dual eligible, dental, and TPA markets, today announced a significant scaling of its operations and technology platform across its national network of production and distribution sites. Command’s recent investments are intended to help health plan customers absorb the surging volume and challenging turn-time demands of utilization management (UM) communications generated by the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F).

What Command Direct Is Announcing:

Over the past 18 months, Command Direct has made a targeted commitment in the people, sites, and platforms required to handle UM communications at the speed and scale the Final Rule demands. Today the company is bringing those investments together as a coordinated capability for the market.

• Expanded production capacity across Command Direct sites, with additional same day and overnight throughput targeted at expedited UM and other clinical correspondence.

• Extended weekend and after-hours operations so that 72 hour expedited windows that fall across a weekend move through production without losing days to the calendar.

• Strengthened technology integrations with payer UM and care management systems, supporting secure, compliant, real-time triggers from a payer decision to a printed or digital member notice.

• Launch of the Command Direct Final Rule Readiness Program, a structured engagement that maps a plan's UM letter and notice inventory against the rule's specific provisions and produces a same day or weekend ready production plan in a defined window.

• Continued investment in Section 508 accessibility, multilingual translation, large print, and Braille production to ensure UM communications reach every member in a usable format.

The combined effect is a national operating backbone built specifically for what plans face today: more UM communications, sent faster, with more content, to more members, in more formats, with no tolerance for missed timelines.

"This is a big change for plans, but for us it is all part of our world. We have been doing this work for thirty years. The technology and infrastructure are in place, and we have postal and distribution facilities that let us hit a 72 hour window in any time zone, on any day, including weekends," said Gary Bolnick, President and CEO of Command Direct. "Honestly, we live for the complexity of it all. When CMS moves, we move. When a health plan needs something out the door the same day, we deliver. We are fully invested in our health plan customers, in CMS, and in every change that comes along. Being ready is what we do."

The Rule and What It Requires:

The core decision timeline requirements of CMS-0057-F have been in effect for impacted payers since January 1, 2026. Medicare Advantage organizations, state Medicaid and CHIP fee for service programs, Medicaid managed care plans, CHIP managed care entities, and Qualified Health Plan issuers on the federally facilitated exchanges must now issue prior authorization decisions within 72 hours for expedited requests and within seven calendar days for standard requests, with specific reasons required for denials and clear member notifications that support transparent appeals. API related compliance dates follow on January 1, 2027.

The rule does not just require speed. It requires speed at scale, with content accuracy, with accessibility, and with an audit trail that holds up to regulatory review. Command Direct's operating model was designed for exactly that combination, and the company's recent investments are aimed squarely at it.

A Track Record of Turning CMS Rules Into Operational Reality:

Command Direct has supported health plans through every major CMS rule cycle in the last three decades, from the original Medicare Advantage marketing rules through electronic noticing requirements, Star Ratings reform, dual eligible integration, and now interoperability and prior authorization. With facilities throughout the United States, both state and national requirements are part of Command's DNA as a business, supporting the regulations required to communicate with members personally and at scale.

Plans interested in the CMS-0057-F Readiness Program can reach Command Direct at commanddirect.com. The program maps a plan's existing UM letter and notice inventory against the rule's specific provisions, identifies the artifacts most affected by the new decision windows, and delivers a same day or weekend ready production plan that protects

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