Jacaranda Tech Featured in Rise 40 Report from Huron

Jacaranda Tech Featured in Rise 40 Report by Huron

Jacaranda Tech is proud to be featured in The RISE 40, a new report from Huron highlighting the companies shaping the future of the student lifecycle...

We built Jacaranda Tech as an admissions solution for ‘Faster and Fairer Decisions’. This recognition reinforces our belief that efficiency and integrity... go hand in hand in the admissions process.” — Brent Ransom

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Jacaranda Tech is proud to be featured in The RISE 40, a new report from Huron highlighting the companies shaping the future of the student lifecycle across recruitment, retention, and career readiness. The technology was featured as the only resource for application screening under the Recruitment category for Application evaluation, transfer, and re-enrollment.

Jacaranda Tech is changing the landscape of admission programs by helping teams evaluate applications faster and with more credibility than before. As an admissions solution for ‘Faster and Fairer Decisions’, the platform does not use predictive analytics, which can lead to bias without professional use and structure. Instead, Jacaranda Tech systematically reduces applicant pools to manageable qualified numbers while achieving holistic results in just 1/5 the time.

The team is proud to be included alongside an incredible group of innovators working to rearchitect the integrated student experience.

To learn more about Jacaranda Tech, visit https://jacarandatech.com/



About Jacaranda Tech

Jacaranda Tech is an admissions solution for ‘Faster and Fairer Decisions’. The program exists to leverage the power of AI to efficiently create equal opportunities to access higher education, selective schools, and organizations through Applications Quest™. Jacaranda Tech uses a non-biased AI to analyze data for its clients and create AI products that provide positive impact for human life and experiences. Applications Quest™ is an automated decision tool that efficiently provides holistic results for recommendations in admissions, scholarships, awards and talent acquisition for Corporate HR.

Jacaranda Tech lives by its core values of Continual Innovation, Digital Transformation, Holistic Results, Integrity and Relationships. Founded by Brent Ransom, Dr. Juan Gilbert, and Aaron, Jacaranda Tech is grounded in ongoing research and collaboration to ensure its models reflect rigorous, evidence-based methodologies.

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