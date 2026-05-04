NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Michael Calkins

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Michael Calkins, a lead planner in NUWC Division, Keyport’s Intermediate Maintenance Activity known for his superb technical skills, work ethic, problem-solving ability and commitment to mentoring new employees.

A West Richland, Washington native, Michael was passionate about mechanics from a young age. He became a bicycle mechanic at 13 and later joined a local track crew where he helped build a bomber-class race car that competed at the Tri-City Raceway.

After finishing high school, Michael enlisted in the Navy as an aviation structural mechanic working on ejection seats and liquid oxygen systems. He deployed to Afghanistan, Turkey and Bahrain and served aboard several aircraft carriers, including USS Forrestal (CV 59), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS Constellation (CV 64). After 23 years of service, Michael retired from the Navy in 2008 as a chief petty officer.

That same year, he began working as an ordnance helper at Keyport’s IMA. He later advanced to the positions of engineering technician, junior planner and then his current role, in which he manages production schedules and ensures the timely delivery of high-quality weapons to the Fleet. His work directly supports the first and second Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort: “Accelerate Force Generation" and "Generate Readiness.”

Michael’s colleagues praised both his performance at his job and his unwavering dedication to the Keyport team.

“Mike has become the trusted person for scheduling and production questions, always ready to share his knowledge and support team members,” said Michael’s supervisor. “He consistently demonstrates the highest level of professionalism.”

According to a coworker, Michael is “first in and last out and willing to help everyone. I greatly value Michael’s professionalism and commitment. He is an exceptionally reliable and collaborative team member who consistently demonstrates his dedication to the mission. He has a strong sense of team-oriented success and is always willing to step in and support his colleagues.”

Outside of work, Michael enjoys cooking, sharing new recipes, and spending time with his nephews and grandson. He is a Washington State University Cougars fan, and he has three Maltese dogs and a stray tuxedo cat named Sister Mary Margaret.