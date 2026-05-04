Lori Imsdahl to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Imsdahl, leadership coach, writer and speaker, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on leadership, resilience, mindset, and purpose-driven communication.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Imsdahl explores how disciplined leadership and reframing adversity can strengthen decision-making, clarity, and human connection. She breaks down how leading under pressure and communicating with purpose can help individuals navigate complexity and build stronger alignment in their personal and professional lives.Viewers will walk away with practical tools for leading with courage, clarity, and intention.Lori’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/lori-imsdahl

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