Marc Wagner to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Wagner, football coaching and consulting specialist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on developing smarter athletes through decision-making, discipline, and understanding performance beyond raw talent.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Wagner explores how understanding the “why” behind performance changes how athletes are evaluated and developed. He breaks down how systems thinking, pattern recognition, and coachability create more adaptable competitors and stronger long-term results, challenging traditional talent-first evaluation models. Viewers will walk away with a clearer framework for identifying and developing high-potential performers beyond physical attributes.Marc’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/marc-wagner

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