Picatinny welcomes Joint Innovation Lab members for guided tour

by Tyler Barth

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Representatives from the Joint Innovation Lab at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) had the chance to peruse the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center’s emerging technologies in a scheduled visit Thursday, March 26.

Attendees included Airmen and Army Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) and represented the 174th Infantry Brigade, 621st Contingency Response Wing, 305th Air Mobility Wing, William and Mary researchers and the 87th Air Base Wing among others. Hosted by Senior Scientific Technical Manager for Advanced Manufacturing Future Concepts, Jim Zunino and Military Deputy Col. Kevin Shilley, the 22 attendees browsed developing innovations such as advanced manufacturing and unmanned aerial systems.

Cpt. Grant McMains, lab director for 174th Infantry’s Patriot Lab, planned the visit with Zunino as a chance for the military’s operational side to observe developing technologies for themselves. This visit also allowed them to better design relevant and modern training scenarios, per DEVCOM, which is a critical mission for OC/Ts.

“People loved the visit and the technology they were able to get hands on with, both from the Army and the Air Force, Service Members rarely, if ever have the opportunity to observe developing capabilities in such a unique format,” said McMains.

According to Chief of Technology for JBMDL’s Mission Enhancement Cell SrA Ian Conners, attendees were able to provide complementary expertise and suggest different angles on several topics, thereby averting siloing and stovepiping.

Conners said everyone is in agreement that the JBMDL should return, noting that “being able to collaborate, not just within our own silo but across the force, is the best way to get innovation done.”

McMains noted that the JBMDL will be collaborating with DEVCOM on several upcoming advancements, and that by continuing their partnership, both entities will attain critical feedback.

The DEVCOM Armaments Center, he added, will continue to lead the Army innovation enterprise in forward steps towards end user integration to best align emerging technologies with operational needs, and will allow several training opportunities for National Guard and Army Reserve partners across the northeast. McMains vocalized his appreciation to both Zunino and Shilley for facilitating the visitors.