Kyrenia Harbour, Northern Cyprus -- one of the Mediterranean's most scenic and least discovered destinations, featuring the historic waterfront, mountain backdrop, and turquoise waters that draw travellers to the region.

NorthCyprus-Guide.com launches with 284 verified places and an AI travel assistant to help the world discover one of the Mediterranean's best-kept secrets.

Northern Cyprus is one of the most beautiful places in the Mediterranean, yet many people still don't know about it. This platform was built to change that.” — Founder, NorthCyprus-Guide.com

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new AI-powered travel platform dedicated entirely to Northern Cyprus has launched publicly, attracting more than 10,000 visitors in its first seven days. NorthCyprus-Guide.com offers structured travel information, verified local listings, and an AI travel assistant for a destination that remains largely unknown to the wider world despite its historical and natural significance. Visitors have arrived from across the globe, with the United Kingdom, Cyprus, the United States, Turkey, and Germany among the top five source countries in the first week.Platform OverviewThe platform covers seven distinct regions across Northern Cyprus, featuring 284 verified places and more than 190 structured travel guides covering things to do in Northern Cyprus , the best beaches, historical sites, restaurants, and regional itineraries. An integrated AI Travel Assistant allows users to ask questions and plan trips in natural language, providing contextual guidance rather than a simple list of results. The site is available in seven languages including English, Turkish, German, Russian, French, Arabic, and Farsi, accessible at NorthCyprus-Guide.com.Seven Regions, One PlatformNorthCyprus-Guide.com covers every major area of the island. Famagusta (Gazimağusa) is a walled city with ancient ruins including the legendary Salamis and Othello Castle. Kyrenia (Girne) is widely regarded as the jewel of Northern Cyprus, known for its stunning harbour, hilltop castle, and mountain backdrop. The Karpaz Peninsula is the wild, unspoiled panhandle of Cyprus, offering golden beaches and a landscape largely untouched by development. Nicosia (Lefkoşa), the capital, is rich in Ottoman architecture and vibrant local markets. Güzelyurt is the citrus capital of Cyprus, surrounded by fertile plains and ancient sites. İskele serves as the gateway to the Karpaz coast with a growing coastal scene, and Lefke is a green oasis known for its Ottoman heritage and copper mining history.Built With an AI-First ApproachNorthCyprus-Guide.com was built in just over seven days using an AI-first development approach. The speed and scope of the build reflects how modern digital tools can produce meaningful, well-structured travel resources rapidly without sacrificing accuracy or depth. Unlike static travel blogs or generic listing directories, the AI Travel Assistant adapts to each user's query, delivering personalised Northern Cyprus travel guidance instantly. The project demonstrates how underrepresented destinations can gain a credible digital presence quickly and cost-effectively.An Undiscovered DestinationNorthern Cyprus is a destination in the eastern Mediterranean occupying the northern third of Cyprus, the third largest island in the Mediterranean. Despite a coastline, ancient ruins, and mountain landscapes that rival far more visited parts of Europe, it receives a fraction of the tourism that comparable destinations attract. As popular hotspots across Greece, Italy, and Croatia face growing pressure from over-tourism, travellers are increasingly seeking alternatives -- yet Northern Cyprus remains absent from most mainstream travel conversations.Limited global media coverage, political complexity, and a lack of structured English-language resources have kept it largely off the radar. NorthCyprus-Guide.com was built specifically to address that gap.Supporting Local VisibilityNorthCyprus-Guide.com is community-led, meaning anyone can contribute. Visitors can submit reviews, suggest edits, and flag outdated information to keep the platform accurate and current. Local businesses can submit a listing directly at NorthCyprus-Guide.com/submit to gain visibility in front of an international audience without requiring an existing digital presence. For businesses seeking greater exposure, the platform offers featured listings, guide sponsorship, and AI recommendation placement -- putting local operators in front of travellers at the point of trip planning. Full details are available at NorthCyprus-Guide.com.RoadmapPlanned additions include expanded regional coverage, enhanced AI assistant capabilities, and potential partnerships with regional tourism bodies. Booking integration for hotels, restaurants, and flights is also in development, allowing travellers to move from discovery to booking within a single platform. A physical travel guide, ebook, and printed publication are also planned, extending the platform's reach beyond digital. The long-term goal is to establish NorthCyprus-Guide.com as the definitive resource for anyone planning a trip to Northern Cyprus.About NorthCyprus-Guide.comNorthCyprus-Guide.com is an independent AI-powered travel platform and guide to Northern Cyprus. It provides comprehensive destination guides, verified local listings, and an AI travel assistant to help international visitors discover things to do, places to stay, and experiences to book across all seven regions of Northern Cyprus.

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