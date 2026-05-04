Work Stack Provides Free Block and Stack Planning Tool for Office Restacks

Work Stack is Live If you know your Organisation you can visualise it for free Levelling the playing field in Block and Stack Planning.

Work Future has launched Work Stack, a purpose built block & stack tool that gives organisations the ability to visualise their building and teams for free.

If you know your organisation, you can visualise it for free with Work Stack. You don't need to be a workplace professional, you just need an org chart.” — Peter Stansfield

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Stack was born from a real project. Founder Peter Stansfield was helping a client plan an office restack involving over 30 teams across 9 floors. The planning was genuinely complex, but the team had no specialist tools to work with. They were cobbling it together with PowerPoint slides and spreadsheets, and it wasn't efficient or productive."They didn't need a huge software implementation," says Stansfield. "They just needed a practical way to build the stack, test their options, and communicate the plan. But the enterprise tools that could do this were completely out of reach for their budget. And they're not unusual. Plenty of organisations are big enough for their workplace planning to be complex, but not big enough to justify enterprise software costs. So I built one."Work Stack was originally designed for Space Planners, Workplace Strategists, and Property Portfolio Managers, but Stansfield says the audience has turned out to be much broader than expected."You don't need to be a workplace professional to use it. If you understand your own organisation and you can get your hands on an org chart, you can build your block and stack for free. Enter your teams, enter your floors, and Work Stack generates a visual block and stack plan of your building. Save it, load it later, share it with your leadership team. All free." The free version covers creating, saving, and loading stacks. Paid plans add manual editing tools at a single flat fee per user, and advanced features such as automated stacking and relocation planning at another flat fee. There is no pricing that scales with headcount, no lock-in contracts, and no lengthy onboarding process."I don't know of anyone else out there giving organisations the ability to visualise their building and team allocations for free. That's a game changer for teams planning office moves and restacks who would otherwise be stuck in PowerPoint and spreadsheets."Work Stack closes the gap between expensive enterprise platforms and doing everything manually. It brings serious block and stack planning capability within reach of organisations without enterprise-level software budgets. Once downloaded, setup takes seconds, not months."I set out to build something for companies that sit in the gap between 'too complex for spreadsheets' and 'can't afford enterprise software.' That's exactly what Work Stack is. If you know your organisation, you can visualise it for free with Work Stack."For more information and to download the free version, visit workfuture.com.au/workstackAbout Work FutureWork Future is a Perth based workplace consultancy founded in 2024 by workplace transformation specialist Peter Stansfield. With over 15 years of international experience leading major workplace transformations for organisations including Qantas, QBE Insurance, Water Corporation, and Unilever, Work Future helps organisations create workplaces that genuinely serve their purpose. Work Stack is the company's first software product, built to give workplace, property, and facilities teams access to practical planning tools without the cost and complexity of enterprise software.

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