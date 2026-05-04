SGI Global HQ Launches in U.S., Driving Tech Innovation & Capital Evolution

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a pivotal moment when human civilization is advancing into an intelligent era, and at the historic intersection where technological revolution and capital structures are being profoundly reshaped, the Global Headquarters of Shinkin Gather InfoTech Inc. (SGI) has officially opened in Oak Brook, Illinois, USA. This milestone not only signals the comprehensive rise of a new type of global technology investment group but also marks the formal entrance onto the world stage of a future-oriented industrial construction model centered on the paradigm of "information-driven, technology-empowered, and ecologically symbiotic."

Located at 700 Commerce Drive, Suite 500, the SGI Global Headquarters sits at a strategic nexus connecting innovation and capital flows across the U.S. East and West Coasts, while also serving as a forward outpost for observing and engaging in global technology competition and cooperation. The choice of this location profoundly reflects SGI's deep commitment to grounding itself in a mature business environment, integrating top-tier intellectual resources, and radiating influence across global innovation networks. It signifies SGI's strategic evolution from an outstanding investment practitioner into a "global integrator and architect of future technology ecosystems."

Setting Sail: At the Crossroads of the World, Defining a New Era Mission

The founding of Shinkin Gather InfoTech (SGI) stems from a profound insight into a historic opportunity: in an era where data becomes a new factor of production, algorithms become new relations of production, and computing power becomes new infrastructure, the linear relationship between traditional capital and technological innovation has been fundamentally broken. SGI emerged in response to this shift, aiming to build a dynamically circulating, mutually empowering "Technology-Capital-Industry" transcendent symbiosis.

"We stand at the threshold of a paradigm shift," said Muhammad Anas Khan, Founder and CEO of SGI, at the inauguration of the global headquarters. "True value creation is no longer limited to spotting opportunities, but lies in systematically cultivating the soil, architecting networks, and catalyzing synergies. The establishment of our U.S. Global Headquarters serves as both the physical foundation and strategic hub for realizing this vision. From here, we will orchestrate a global symphony of innovation that spans continents and disciplines."

The Landscape: Building a Global Bipolar Innovation Engine

SGI has uniquely constructed a global dual-core operating architecture consisting of a "U.S. Strategic Hub + Asia Innovation Hub." The Global Headquarters in Oak Brook carries the highest-level strategic decision-making, cutting-edge foundational R&D, global capital allocation, and ecosystem governance functions. Its team brings together industry leaders from Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and top research institutions, ensuring the company maintains absolute leadership at the intersection of technological insight and financial intelligence.

At the same time, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Seoul, South Korea, serves as an agile Asian R&D and operations center, deeply penetrating the Asia-Pacific region—the world's most dynamic innovation market. This bipolar layout, with East and West echoing each other and operations spanning day and night, ensures that SGI can respond in real time to global innovation pulses, achieving seamless coordination and closed-loop iteration across R&D, investment, and market expansion.

The Blueprint: Three Strategic Pillars Charting the Future Industrial Territory

SGI's business landscape is built around three interlocking and mutually reinforcing strategic pillars, forming a uniquely defensible competitive moat:

Original R&D in Cutting-Edge Information Technology: Encompassing five major technology systems—Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and 5G. Alongside providing comprehensive digital services, SGI is equipped with advanced multimodal large language models, developing AI that delivers end-to-end, full-scenario intelligent services for enterprises.

The Group's scientific and technological R&D team goes beyond technology application, delving deep into underlying core technologies such as native AI algorithms, quantum computing architectures, and federated learning systems. This has established an independently controllable original technology reserve and intellectual property matrix, providing a continuous source of native power for the entire ecosystem.

Systematic Strategic Ecosystem Investment: Focusing on "future industries" poised to reshape the foundations of human civilization, including but not limited to the space economy, digital life sciences, next-generation computing paradigms, and sustainable technologies. Through a deeply empowering "capital injection, technology grafting, ecosystem integration" triadic model, SGI accompanies pioneering enterprises from concept validation to global market leadership.

Omnidirectional Digital Intelligent Empowerment: As a "co-creation partner" for enterprise digital transformation, SGI combines its proven, leading technology platforms with deep industry insights to provide global enterprises with end-to-end intelligent upgrade solutions, driving the comprehensive renewal and value reassessment of traditional industrial value chains.

The Vision: Beyond Commerce, Leading a Sustainable Future

SGI's global narrative deeply integrates a sense of responsibility for humanity's shared future. The company's unique "Tian Di Ren Lü" (Heaven-Earth-Humanity-Journey) eco-cultural system incorporates Nordic outdoor philosophy, Japanese forest bathing science, and North American "Leave No Trace" ethics into corporate governance and eco-tourism culture. It has established four major eco-hiking bases in the Alps, Himalayas, Amazon, and the Arctic Circle. These serve not only as crucibles for team building but also as living laboratories for its sustainable investment philosophy, with over one million members across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. SGI pursues a grand worldview that unifies commercial success with social value, and technological progress with natural harmony.

Looking Ahead: Building a Global Smart Network, Co-shaping Tomorrow's Ecosystem

Starting from its global headquarters and radiating outward, SGI is constructing a worldwide smart network with forward-looking strategic vision. The company operates multiple offices and facilities across the globe, supported by over 320 ecosystem partners worldwide and more than one million clients spanning Europe, the Americas, and Asia. SGI aims to create a distributed intelligence hub that transcends geographical and disciplinary boundaries, capable of sensing and shaping the future in real time—weaving a borderless technology ecosystem map through its global physical nodes and digital touchpoints.

The launch of SGI is not merely the birth of another multinational corporation, but rather the cornerstone of a new ecosystem designed to catalyze the recombination of global innovation factors, guide the responsible flow of capital, and co-build a sustainable technological civilization. We firmly believe that the most visionary investment is an investment in the very ability to shape the future. With this as its mission, SGI—together with like-minded creators, visionaries, and builders around the world—converges global information wisdom to invest in humanity's shared future.

Website：https://sgi-kr.com/m/news

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