DataGreat Opens AI Travel Market Intelligence Platform Built Inside Active DMC

The DataGreat platform interface, showing the Country Snapshot workflow, one of eight named research presets covering 42 tourism economies. The DataGreat platform interface, showing the Country Snapshot workflow, one of eight named research presets covering 42 tourism economies. Alper Tekin - Safaryar Holidays Founder

Hotels, DMCs, tour operators, investors, and tourism boards gain on-demand AI research across 25 modules and 42 of the world's largest tourism economies.

The travel industry has more operators than enterprise research can serve. The gap is not data, it is access. DataGreat is built to close that gap.” — Alper Tekin

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years running B2B travel operations through Istanbul-focused destination management company Safaryar Holidays, founder Alper Tekin is opening DataGreat, the AI-powered travel market intelligence platform he originally built for his own company, to the global travel industry. The platform launches with 25 specialized research modules organized across 8 named presets, covering 42 of the world's largest tourism economies, with workflows that span destination performance, source market analysis, investment research, feasibility studies, and post-pandemic recovery benchmarking.

Built Inside a Working Travel Business

DataGreat was not conceived in a boardroom. It was built inside an active travel operation that needed answers existing tools could not deliver fast enough or at a viable price point. Most travel research has historically been delivered as quarterly PDF reports priced for global hotel chains and large consultancies, leaving independent operators, mid-market groups, and emerging destinations without practical access to the same depth of analysis.

"Running a DMC, I kept hitting the same wall," said Alper Tekin, founder of DataGreat and Safaryar Holidays. "The market intelligence I needed was either prohibitively expensive, weeks out of date, or simply did not cover the source markets and segments that mattered to me. So I started building research agents to answer my own questions, first one module, then ten, then twenty-five. At some point it became obvious that every DMC, hotel, and tour operator I knew was facing the same gap. That is when DataGreat became a product."

Safaryar Holidays, a B2B hotel wholesaler and destination management company, has used the platform internally as the development case study. The company's day-to-day reliance on DataGreat for sourcing decisions, partner evaluation, and demand analysis served as the validation layer for every module shipped to date.

What DataGreat Delivers

The platform organizes its 25 modules into eight named research workflows, each producing a structured, decision-ready report:

Country Snapshot delivers one-page intelligence on a single tourism economy, surfacing headlines, rankings, and macro indicators in a format suited to executive briefings.

Market Entry combines TAM, SAM, and SOM sizing with source market profiles, competitive rankings, and investment landscape signals for operators evaluating a new destination.

Investor Pitch assembles a pitch-ready thesis covering market size, ten-year forecasts, post-pandemic recovery curves, and global positioning for fundraising and capital allocation.

Feasibility Study evaluates market size, competitive density, demand trajectory, and risk factors for project-level investment decisions.

Source Market Deep-dive maps who is visiting a destination, where they originate, source market concentration risk, and recovery patterns by origin country.

Recovery Benchmark measures post-pandemic recovery against peer destinations, segment by segment, with relative performance signals.

Investment Attractiveness Brief quantifies capital flows, investment rankings, and long-term growth signals, built for private equity, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional travel investors.

Regional Benchmark runs three to ten countries side-by-side across the platform's full metric set, supporting portfolio-level decisions and competitive positioning analysis.

Coverage spans 42 of the world's largest tourism economies, with reports generated on demand rather than on a fixed publication schedule.

Who Uses It

DataGreat is built as a horizontal platform serving four primary buyer profiles:

Hotel groups, DMCs, and tour operators use Country Snapshot, Source Market Deep-dive, and Recovery Benchmark to inform sourcing, distribution, and commercial planning decisions.

Travel-focused investors and consultants rely on Investor Pitch, Investment Attractiveness Brief, and Regional Benchmark for due diligence, market sizing, and portfolio construction.

Tourism boards and destination marketing organizations apply Market Entry, Feasibility Study, and Source Market Deep-dive to inform national positioning, marketing investment, and infrastructure planning.

Independent advisors and analysts access the same platform to produce client-ready research without the overhead of an enterprise subscription.

Why Now

The traditional travel research market has been dominated by enterprise-priced subscriptions that effectively exclude the long tail of the industry. Recent advances in AI agent architectures have made it feasible to deliver comparable depth of research at a fraction of historical cost, and to do so on demand rather than on a quarterly report cycle. As the global travel industry continues to rebound from pandemic-era disruption, decision-makers are increasingly operating with research budgets and timelines that no longer match the velocity of market change.

"The travel industry has more operators than any single research provider can serve at enterprise pricing," Tekin said. "The gap is not talent or data, it is access. DataGreat is built to close that gap."

DataGreat is available now at datagreat.com.

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