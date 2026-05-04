Supporting Michigan’s small businesses through compliance assistance

As part of National Small Business Week, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), is highlighting resources available.

Small businesses are the backbone of America’s economy. They drive innovation, create local jobs, and strengthen communities in every corner of Michigan. But for many small business owners, keeping the doors open means wearing multiple hats every single day—operator, accountant, HR manager, marketer, and more. With so much to juggle, environmental compliance can feel overwhelming.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recognizes these challenges and is committed to helping. EGLE has staff that can help bridge the gap, providing free, practical compliance assistance to help small businesses make air, water, and waste regulations understandable and manageable.