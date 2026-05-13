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Be on the lookout for lesser celandine: A new invasive plant making its way across the Upper Midwest

Lesser celandine (Ficaria verna), sometimes known as fig buttercup, is a short, perennial plant that is spreading in the Midwest. It is a watch list species in Michigan, meaning it has a limited known distribution in the state. It has shiny, dark green, heart-shaped leaves and small, bright yellow flowers. Natural resource professionals are asking for your help to prevent the spread of this invasive plant and protect our landscapes.

Lesser celandine is a spring ephemeral, meaning it emerges in early spring (March - April), then dies back when our native deciduous trees start to leaf out.

“There is only a short window of time when lesser celandine has emerged and is identifiable, so it’s critical to be on the lookout for this plant now” advises Michelle Beloskur, Director of the Midwest Invasive Plant Network.

Lesser celandine thrives in moist, lowland environments including forest floors, riverbanks and floodplains. It is also hardy enough to spread into lawns and other upland areas. Its early emergence allows it to expand as a groundcover and outcompete native spring wildflowers such as mayapple, spring beauty, dutchman’s breeches and trout lily. Over time, it forms dense carpets, greatly reducing the biodiversity and quality of natural areas. It is actively spreading in Lower Michigan and southeastern Wisconsin and is starting to make headway in parts of northern Wisconsin and southern Minnesota.

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Be on the lookout for lesser celandine: A new invasive plant making its way across the Upper Midwest

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