18th MDG strengthens readiness with patient decontamination training

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Medical personnel from the 18th Medical Group completed a three-day patient decontamination course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21–23, 2026, strengthening the wing’s ability to respond to chemical, biological and radiological incidents and sustain operations in contested environments.

The training certified personnel to safely treat contaminated casualties before they enter medical treatment facilities—preventing the spread of hazardous materials that could degrade hospital capability and impact mission readiness.

The course combined classroom instruction with hands-on scenarios, guiding participants through receiving, stabilizing, decontaminating and transferring patients while protecting medical infrastructure from secondary contamination.

“In a contaminated environment, our job is to stop that hazard at the source and treat patients here at Kadena,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victor Solis, 18th Dental Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge. “That protects the hospital, preserves care and gets Airmen back to the mission faster.”

Training began with classroom instruction focused on identifying exposure symptoms, selecting appropriate protective equipment and understanding the procedures that underpin modern decontamination operations. Participants were introduced to the “warm zone,” where contamination is actively mitigated, preparing them for hands-on execution.

During practical exercises, teams operated both lanes of the decontamination line, processing ambulatory patients through a guided shower while a separate team managed non-ambulatory patients on litters inside a controlled environment. Each scenario concluded with M9 detection checks to ensure contaminants were fully removed before patients were transferred for further medical care.

“Before Airmen come out of the tent, they have the ability to detect if the patient is still contaminated using M9 tape,” said Juli Bocek, Decon LLC master instructor. “If the tape shows no color change, they’ve done their job thoroughly.”

The course also emphasized adaptability under pressure. Participants rotated through multiple roles, including decontamination teams, manpower and triage, ensuring operations could continue even if personnel became unavailable during a real-world response.

Experience levels ranged from first-time trainees to seasoned noncommissioned officers, reinforcing a shared standard across the team.

“Kadena has a strong team,” said Bocek. “By the end of the training, they’re operating as one unit, executing the process with confidence and understanding exactly why it matters.”

In a region where rapid response and sustained operations are critical, patient decontamination capability ensures the 18th MDG can protect both personnel and medical infrastructure, preserving the wing’s ability to generate combat power when it matters most.