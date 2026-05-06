Seton Hall Alumni Honored for Advancing College Fire Safety Bill

Craig McGraw and Brian Fitzpatrick hold a copy of the Seton Hall Fire Victims Remembrance Act Craig McGraw and Brian Fitzpatrick on the steps of Congress with Bill sponsor Congressman Tom Kean (NJ-7) and Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5)

Alumni recognized for helping advance bipartisan legislation to improve college dorm fire safety and protect students nationwide.

The Seton Hall Fire was such a tragic event, and we're grateful there's now a bill on the federal level to help prevent something like this from ever happening again.” — Craig McGraw

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seton Hall University will recognize distinguished alumni Craig McGraw (Class of 2005) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Class of 2003) with the prestigious Alumni Impact Award at the upcoming 39th Annual Many Are One Alumni Awards Gala The honor celebrates McGraw and Fitzpatrick’s instrumental role in advancing bipartisan federal legislation aimed at improving college dormitory fire safety nationwide. Their advocacy helped lead to the introduction of the Seton Hall Fire Victims Remembrance Act , announced by Tom Kean Jr. and Josh Gottheimer in January 2026.The legislation seeks to establish and regularly update national fire safety standards for college dormitories, addressing longstanding gaps in protections for students living on campus.McGraw and Fitzpatrick, both Seton Hall alumni, have been vocal advocates for stronger fire safety measures, inspired by the lasting impact of the tragic Boland Hall fire. The 2000 fire claimed three student lives and injured dozens and remains one of the deadliest college fires in U.S. history.Fitzpatrick, a survivor of the fire, has dedicated years to honoring the memory of those lost and pushing for reforms that protect future generations of students. McGraw has worked alongside him in advocating for federal action, emphasizing the importance of transforming tragedy into meaningful change. Their efforts were cited by lawmakers as key in bringing the bill forward.The Alumni Impact Award recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions to society and demonstrated leadership that reflects the University’s mission. McGraw and Fitzpatrick embody this commitment through their continued advocacy for campus safety and public policy reform.The awards will be presented during the 39th Annual Many Are One Alumni Awards Gala, a signature event celebrating alumni achievement and service to the Seton Hall community. Please see attached link for more information.About Seton Hall UniversityFounded in 1856, Seton Hall University is a leading Catholic university that emphasizes academic excellence, leadership, and service. Its alumni network continues to make meaningful contributions across industries, communities, and public life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.