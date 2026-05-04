Allied Logistics | CLB-24 Completes Multinational NATO Convoy

NORWAY — Combat Logistics Battalion 24successfully completed a cross-borderconvoy from Norway to Sweden this week, a logistical feat only possible since March 2024when Sweden officially became a member of NATO. Working alongside Norwegian and Swedish Armed Forces as well as Nordic civilian contractors, Marines and Sailors traveled from Værnes, Norway to Sundsvall, Sweden, proving NATO’s ability to project power across the Scandinavian Peninsula. Previous to Sweden joining NATO, U.S. forces had to rely heavily on maritime shipping as well as line haul and tractor-trailer movements for Marines to transport vital gear and equipment. The new NATO borders significantly streamline theater logistics and increate transatlantic combat readiness.

Executing a convoy of this magnitude required extensive preparation. Transportation crews practiced the movement in the United States and conducted thorough safety inspections upon arriving in Norway. CLB-24 commandersalso spent weeks coordinating with Norwegian and Swedish partners to map out routes that could be safely navigated by heavy military equipment across the region’s rugged terrain.

“This convoy proved our [NATO’s] joint ability to integrate the reception of U.S. forces in a theater with Allies and partners and move personnel and equipment to a point of friction,” said Captain Carter Fishback, the convoy commander. “But ultimately it's not a task that we can do alone, and we have to rely on Nordic host Nation support to integrate their warfighting and logistics capabilities.”

For the Marines behind the wheel, the operation tested their technical skills. “It definitely poses a new set of challenges to all of us operators,” said Lance Cpl. Paul Debruin, a motor vehicle operator who drove during the convoy. “We train in the United States every day, but this convoy, the conditions, the risk, the mission... this was real and you can’t get that anywhere else.”

The successful arrival of CLB-24 inSundsvall marks just another step in exercise Aurora and the larger U.S. Army led multinational series of exercises Sword 26. By proving Allies and partners can receive U.S. forces in Scandinavia and navigate bothharsh terrain and international borders side-by-side, NATO also proves that its newest members are already making the alliance stronger, faster, and more united.